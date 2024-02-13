Fortnite player eliminates Squad with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Mythics, community left stunned

Fortnite's battles are constantly evolving, especially since the developers keep adding new elements to spice up the usual Battle Royale experience. A new Reddit clip by u/ItsThatGoatBoy exhibited an awe-inspiring moment where the player took on an entire enemy squad using the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mythic weapons, leaving the Fortnite community stunned.

The Ninja Turtle weapons were recently introduced as part of the Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collaboration Cowabunga Event. These weapons can be acquired through Ninja Turtle Supply Drops and the Vending Machines across the island, allowing players to utilize the power of the Turtles in-game.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's display of skill using the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Mythics

In the Reddit clip, u/ItsThatGoatBoy can be seen in a squad Zero Build match, sporting the Axo skin, navigating the landscape during a 4v4 situation in the final phases of the game. On spotting an enemy squad, the player utilized the Grapple Blade to thrust themselves into the air, setting the stage for an intense battle.

While the player already gained some elevation using the Grapple Blade, they utilized one of the new Ninja Turtle weapons, Michelangelo's Nunchaku, to thrust themselves higher into the air using the weapon's dash attack. As u/ItsThatGoatBoy found themselves perfectly positioned over the remaining enemy squad, they decided on a brave maneuver that would definitely pay off.

Seeing the enemy team huddled together, the player used the Nunchaku's attack to slam down near the enemies, dealing damage to them all. With this initial damage and consequent hits from the Grapple Blade, they were able to eliminate 3 of the 4 enemies. While the last enemy was able to knock down u/ItsThatGoatBoy, the player's teammate defeat edthem with ease, securing the Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community was ecstatic upon witnessing u/ItsThatGoatBoy's display of the Ninja Turtle weapons' power, with viewers equating the player's move to something they would expect from a superhero. Meanwhile, other players expressed their appreciation for the v28.20 update, which brought in the new Ninja Turtle weapons. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As the Fortnite community continues to appreciate the recent additions to Chapter 5 Season 1, the Reddit clip shared by u/ItsThatGoatBoy captures the inventive spirit of players, allowing them to experiment and stumble upon crazy gameplay moments like this.

