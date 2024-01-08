Fortnite player emotes mid-fight, accidently saves their life

In a fortunate turn of events, a Fortnite player recently found themselves inadvertently saved by an emote during a trio match. The surprising yet lucky incident was shared by Redditor u/BrandonJackal in a captivating post that has gained the attention of the Fortnite community, with players being amused by the incident.

The fortunate scene unfolded in Hazy Hillside, one of the many new locations introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1, as u/BrandonJackal and their squad were looking for enemies to engage with. While exploring the location and securing a quick elimination, u/BrandonJackal spontaneously decided to perform the Cap Kick emote, trying to inject a moment of lightheartedness.

Fortnite community reacts to u/BrandonJackal's lucky emote incident

The seemingly casual moment took an unexpected turn when an opponent seized the opportunity to fire at u/BrandonJackal while he was emoting. In a brilliant stroke of luck, the emote's animation served as an unintentional dodge, causing the shot from the enemy to miss its mark.

The player swiftly turned the tables around and eliminated the opponent. With such a fortunate escape from an almost certain demise, u/BrandonJackal couldn't help but express how the emote saved their life, exclaiming:

"Luckiest emote of my life"

The clip garnered a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with players expressing their thoughts on the unintentional yet life-saving use of the Cap Kick emote in Fortnite. Many viewers shared similar anecdotes of narrowly dodging shots using emotes during crucial moments, highlighting the unexpected tactical advantage that emotes can sometimes offer in the game.

Comments from the community poured in, with players expressing awe and amusement at similar situations when players evaded death by using emotes. u/BrandonJackal was praised for their quick thinking and the brilliant stroke of luck that turned the random emote into a strategic move in their favor. Some members of the game's community even stated that emotes with animations that alter player hitboxes could be considered pay-to-win.

Here are a few notable reactions from Redditors:

The dynamic and unpredictable nature of Fortnite often leads to entertaining and memorable moments, and u/BrandonJackal's emote dodge shows that there is a layer of spontaneity to the gameplay. The clip highlights the fact that even in the midst of intense battles, an unexpected emote can sometimes be crucial to turning the tide in a player's favor.

As the community continues to not only share but also celebrate experiences such as the one showcased by u/BrandonJackal, a diverse and vibrant player base remains at the heart of Fortnite's enduring appeal.

