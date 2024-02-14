Fortnite player gets knocked down due to hurdle glitch, community left confused

In Fortnite’s expansive landscape, peculiar glitches and unexpected occurrences can play a significant role in shaping and sometimes disrupting gameplay. In a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Mr-Rocafella, the original poster showcased a mysterious hurdle glitch while mantling that affected their match for the worse.

Hurdling was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 1. With its return in Chapter 5 Season 1, it has become an integral part of the game’s mechanics, allowing players to keep the pace up while also repositioning to give them a strategic advantage.

However, the hurdling glitch showcased by u/Mr-Rocafella highlights that the system might still have some issues to work around.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's encounter with the mysterious hurdle glitch

In the Reddit clip, u/Mr-Rocafella can be seen in a trio Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, clad in the newly released Shredder skin from the Fortnite x TMNT collaboration Cowabunga Event Pass. During the match, they found themselves near the Hazy Hillside POI, looting and collecting all the resources they needed for the match. However, their routine looting spree hit a wall when they encountered a confusing glitch when trying to hurdle out of a window.

As the Redditor finished looting and was trying to exit the building that houses the zipline that takes players to the underground area of Hazy Hillside, something peculiar happened.

u/Mr-Rocafella attempted to mantle out of a window adjacent to the zipline shaft. Due to an unexpected glitch, the animation was disrupted, almost as if the player had run into an invisible hurdle while mantling.

The glitch caused u/Mr-Rocafella to lose control of their character’s position for just a split second. However, that was enough as the glitch sent the player plummeting down the zipline shaft, being knocked due to fall damage.

The Reddit community was left baffled and confused by this unforeseen glitch. Many players highlighted how mantling through windows is inherently quite glitchy in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, pointing out the bugginess with the game's mantling system.

Meanwhile, others pointed out the irony in the situation since the building had a perfectly good door the Redditor could have used instead of the window. They joked about how the glitch was the game's way of teaching the player a lesson.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the Fortnite community collectively tackles the mystery behind this hurdle glitch, it remains to be seen what Epic Games will do to fix this issue and ensure a smooth experience for all players.

