Fortnite player hires an NPC, immediately regrets it

Fortnite's dynamic and unpredictable landscape often results in the introduction of unexpected elements into the game. A recent clip shared by u/pansdisme showcases their decision to hire a non-playable character (NPC) and how that decision led to a chain of comical and chaotic events. The unfolding drama occurred in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, and left u/pansdisme with a series of regrettable outcomes that turned a top-10 situation upside-down.

As u/pansdisme found themselves in a critical top 10 situation, they opted to hire the Metal Mouth NPC from Reckless Railways to have a handy companion with them for engagements. Little did u/pansdisme know that this would soon turn their calculated strategy into a hilarious misadventure.

Fortnite player experiences the Metal Mouth NPC's unpredictable behavior

With Metal Mouth by their side, u/pansdisme took haven atop a structure and scoped out for potential enemies around them. Spotting an enemy below, they landed a precise sniper shit and triggered Metal Mouth's programmed response to engage the opponent. However, their confined space led to an unexpected series of NPC actions that quickly spiraled out of control.

As Metal Mouth tried to unleash a barrage of bullets upon the enemy, the closed quarters caused the NPC to shoot at the protective walls surrounding it and u/pansdisme. If this wasn't enough, Metal Mouth escalated the chaos by deciding to use the newly introduced Cluster Clinger and threw it inside the enclosed space. The resulting chain of explosions not only took Metal Mouth out but also ended up shattering the floor, sending u/pandisme falling to an untimely death.

Fortnite community reacts to u/pansdisme's NPC misadventures

The game's community is known for its ability to find humor in unexpected situations. Their reactions were no different in this instance, as players responded with amusement to u/pansdisme's regrettable NPC encounter. Comments and reactions flooded in, with many members of the community acknowledging the inherent instability of the in-game NPCs and the unpredictable nature they bring to the battlefield.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

While u/pansdisme's NPC strategy took an unexpected turn, the incident is yet another showcase of the unpredictable and chaotic nature of Chapter 5's many NPCs.

Ultimately, u/pansdisme's decision to hire an NPC turned a routine engagement into a memorable and chaotic Fortnite fiasco, undoubtedly leaving u/pansdisme and the community with the valuable lesson of not trusting the NPCs.

