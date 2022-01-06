Fortnite player hits level 500 in Chapter 3 in less than 1 month, here is how

It has been almost a month since the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and as usual, there is an unofficial race between players to reach the highest level. While the majority of gamers are waddling their way up the tiers slowly, a smaller section is ranking up in leaps and bounds.

Going beyond the requisite levels within the game has always been quite a difficult task, with people attempting to do so generally facing stiff competition. However, it was recently reported that a Fortnite player has managed to hit level 500 in less than a month since the new season's release.

This article will discuss this news and also try to ascertain how this player managed to achieve such a tremendous feat in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: XP grinds are yielding results

Popular Fortnite player and YouTuber Rages Revenge recently took to social media to show off his recent achievement of hitting level 500 in less than a month since the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Ever since the news came out, players within the community have been eager to know how it was even possible. While almost everyone is struggling to reach level 100, this particular player has managed to hit five times that amount, which is quite a monumental feat.

Let us take a look at some of the probable methods the gamer might've used to get to this level in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Chapter 3 Season 1 has been quite entertaining for gamers, offering a new map as well as brand new exciting content. However, the most entertaining aspect has been the numerous XP glitches that have surfaced this season.

At the moment, almost every Creative Mode map contains some kind of XP glitch. Taking advantage of these glitches in the game certainly helps gamers gain up to a few hundred thousands of XP in less than a minute, but they must do so at their own risk.

The Imposter mode was in the news for all the controversies when it came out last season. However, keeping aside all the fiasco, it is undoubtedly one of the best ways to rank up the tiers.

Last but not least, Fortnite Chapter 3 quests and challenges prove to be quite efficient as well. They are certainly engaging and won't be a miser while rewarding gamers with a trunkload of XP to rank up the tiers.

Here's what fans had to say about how the YouTuber got to level 500:

I_-AM_DEATHKING @Deathking__ @VenusEnigma @YTRAGESREVENGE He said he won't grind but he kept playing impostors so he probably did grind but not as hard as before. @VenusEnigma @YTRAGESREVENGE He said he won't grind but he kept playing impostors so he probably did grind but not as hard as before.

GDC_Tron @GDC_Tron @n0rt_ @YTRAGESREVENGE Probably stw it gives a ton but gets boring doing it to much @n0rt_ @YTRAGESREVENGE Probably stw it gives a ton but gets boring doing it to much

Darkeyes 71 @71Darkeyes @YTRAGESREVENGE I thought you would stop but I had a little doubt when I saw you playing a lot of impostor at 4 I wanted to send you a message to ask you if you continue but I have my answer finally congratulations to you @YTRAGESREVENGE I thought you would stop but I had a little doubt when I saw you playing a lot of impostor at 4 I wanted to send you a message to ask you if you continue but I have my answer finally congratulations to you

Which player will hit the level 500 mark next?

It was a cakewalk for YT Rages Revenge to cross level 500 in Chapter 3 Season 1. The gamer has already started grinding and is on his way to reaching level 1000. However, the community is eager to know who will hit level 500 next.

Popular gamer LootStation is the next contender for level 500 in Chapter 3 Season 1. The gamer is currently on level 417 and is 83 levels away from breaking into level 500.

Edited by R. Elahi