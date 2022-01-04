New Fortnite XP glitch grants over 180,000 XP in under 30 seconds

A new Fortnite glitch is offering 180,000 XP in under 30 seconds. With each passing day, glitches in Fortnite are becoming more common. The Creative Mode has offered several XP glitches that reward gamers with tons of XP for a limited time.

Loopers have been exploiting them to rank faster in the battle pass tiers. With a recent XP glitch surfacing in Fortnite, this article will dive into how players can exploit the glitch and gain XP in Chapter 3, Season 1.

How to gain the most from new Fortnite XP glitch

The Fortnite XP glitch works in Creative Mode. Players will be required to visit a specific island that can be accessed with the code 3890-9555-629051.

Once gamers enter the island, they will come across several weapons spread across the place. They will be required to find the Spire Assassin's Primal Shotgun. It is located in one of the corners of the island.

Players will notice the option to interact upon reaching this corner. They will need to interact with it four times. After that, they should step back and start locating the pedestal, which reads:

"Press this to support me."

The pedestal is located at the edge of the map and loopers should be built from here. Starting from the edge, a structure often ramps need to be built. After the ramps have been built, gamers will need to build five floors one after the other.

The final floor is where the glitch will get activated. Four corners of the floor build will activate the option to interact. Interacting in the four corners of this structure will start crediting the XP onto the gamer's account.

Gamers will receive a little over 180,000 XP in less than 30 seconds in Fortnite.

How this XP glitch will help gamers

The battle pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 consists of unique in-game cosmetics. These items can be claimed by ranking up the tiers. There are bonus rewards on the pass that can be claimed after gamers have reached level 100.

These XP glitches are one of the best ways to grind experience points faster. Therefore, gamers can easily rank up the tiers and unlock the rewards quickly.

