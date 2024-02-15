Fortnite player pulls off near-impossible trickshot with the Cluster Clinger, community left in awe

Fortnite's unique in-game mechanics and dynamic gameplay allow players to face and overcome unique challenges and explore opportunities, encouraging them to push the boundaries of skill and creativity. In a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Beginner-Trader, the player showcased an extraordinary moment with the Cluster Clinger grenades, leaving the community awestruck.

The Cluster Clinger grenades were recently introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1, and are slowly becoming one of the most powerful and beloved additions to Fortnite, especially with the grenade's tiny projectiles expanding its blast radius. However, the Reddit clip by u/Beginner-Trader showcased a moment that had less to do with the Cluster Clinger's blast radius and more with the player's accuracy and precision.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's remarkable Cluster Clinger throw

In the Reddit clip, the player can be seen in a duo match in Chapter 5 Season 1, clad in the Rogue Agent skin and preparing themselves for the remaining journey to the Victory Royale. As the player was healing and stacking up on Pizza slices from the returning Pizza Party item, they were able to spot an enemy driving past them and their duo.

As u/Beginner-Trader caught a small glimpse of the enemy zooming past them on a Trail Thrasher dirt bike, they immediately equipped themselves with a Cluster Clinger. In a flawless display of precision and accuracy, they perfectly angled the Cluster Clinger throw to intercept the enemy's trajectory.

In a rare moment of precise timing and incredible skill, as showcased by the replay clip included in the Reddit post, the player was able to throw the Cluster Clinger such that it stuck to the enemy on the Trail Thraser just as they drove off a cliff. As the opponent, with their dirt bike, fell to the ground, their fate was sealed, and the Cluster Clinger exploded, eliminating the opponent in spectacular fashion.

The Fortnite community was left blown away upon witnessing u/Beginner-Trader's near-impossible trickshot, with players expressing their appreciation for the player's remarkable timing and accuracy. Some even went as far as drawing comparisons to the finesse and skill of the legendary quarterback Tom Brady, highlighting how precise the throw was. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As players continue to marvel at u/Beginner-Trader's impeccable accuracy regarding the Cluster Clinger grenades, the Reddit clip highlights how every match, especially in Chapter 5 Season 1, has a chance to pleasantly surprise players with the many in- game opportunities.

