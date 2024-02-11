Fortnite player eliminated by flying Trail Thrasher, community left in splits

The Fortnite community is no stranger to mishaps and unexpected moments that surprise players with their bizarre nature. In a recent Reddit clip shared by player u/sub06905, they showcased how dangerous a Trail Thrasher bike can be regardless of whether someone is riding it, leaving the community perplexed and amused.

The Trail Thrasher, introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 1, is a powerful and efficient way to traverse the island. However, in the Reddit clip, the Trail Thrasher's mere presence spelled doom for u/sub06905 after an intense battle and chain of chaotic events.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's unfortunate demise at the hands of the Trail Thrasher

In the Reddit clip posted by u/sub06905, the player can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, wearing the newly-released Solid Snake skin. While traversing the Chapter 5 map, they encountered an enemy wearing the Slim Shady skin at a train station and engaged in a close-range battle with them.

As the battle between u/sub06905 and their enemy intensified, the player realized that the enemy had hired the Mecha Team Shadow NPC to assist them throughout the match. Although the enemy player and their NPC inflicted significant damage, u/sub06905 managed to outmaneuver the enemy and emerge victorious with a mere 1 HP remaining.

Their victory, however, was incredibly short-lived as eliminating the Slim Shady skin-clad enemy player triggered an unexpected chain of events. With the enemy player eliminated, the hired Mecha Team Shadow NPC was also eliminated and dropped grenades upon its demise near a Trail Thrasher. The explosion from the grenades sent the Trail Thrasher flying towards the already weakened u/sub06905, eliminating them swiftly.

The Fortnite community's reactions to the clip were filled with humor and jokes as players expressed their amusement at the comical turn of events. Many Redditors commented how they would be frustrated if they were in u/sub06905's shoes. Some players even made references to the player's Solid Snake skin and joked about how the iconic espionage character was not able to accomplish his mission this time around. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As the Fortnite community revels in the unexpected and comical chaos featured in u/sub06905's, the player's elimination at the hands of the Trail Thrasher perfectly captures the dynamic nature of the game. The moment demonstrates how even the most harmless objects, like an unmounted bike, can spell doom for players in the right situations.

