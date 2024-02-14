Fortnite player receives visual glitch that breaks swimming, community left in splits

In Fortnite's expansive environment, players often come across unexpected bugs and glitches that can make for spots of humor and hilarity in the usually intense Battle Royale experience. In a new Reddit clip shared by u/Pm-me-ur-taxreturns, the player experienced a unique and humorous glitch that not only captured their attention but also left the Fortnite community in stitches due to a broken swimming animation.

Swimming has become an increasingly important part of the game since its introduction in Chapter 2 Season 1, especially with the in-game map incorporating water bodies into its different variations. While swimming has been largely unchanged since its release, the new Reddit clip by the player showcases an inadvertent and hilarious change to the swimming animation.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's unconventional swimming technique

In the Reddit clip, the player can be seen in a duo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, clad in the iconic Gridiron skin. As the player navigated the tight, safe zone during the end game, they decided to traverse a lake by swimming, only to be met with an unexpected twist to the usual swimming routine.

As the player jumped into the lake and began swimming, they noticed something amiss. In place of the game's usual graceful animation for swimming, the character was seen exhibiting a crooked and bizarre movement while swimming. The character model's torso remained upright while their legs flailed around in an erratic manner, similar to the usual swimming animation.

While it isn't exactly clear what caused this visual bug, it is possible that the glitch can be attributed to the introduction of the new Ninja Turtle weapons in Fortnite, especially Donatello's Staff. The player had Donatello's Staff equipped before jumping into the water, and since equipping the Staff requires the character models to alter their stance, it could be the culprit behind the swimming glitch.

The Fortnite community was taken aback with humor and laughter upon witnessing the crooked swimming animation captured by u/Pm-me-ur-taxreturns. Players expressed their amusement and likened the character's legs during the swimming animation to other in-game outfits, such as Mecha Morty and Joe Swanson, who is widely known for his inability to walk.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As the Fortnite community finds joy and humor in the Reddit clip shared by u/Pm-me-ur-taxreturns, the moment perfectly highlights that despite the game's environment being highly competitive, members of the community are always up for a moment of lightheartedness and fun.

