How to purchase Ninja Turtle weapons from Vending Machines in Fortnite

With the new Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event live, players can now get their hands on the new Mythic Ninja Turtle weapons in the game. These new weapons, inspired by the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, bring a new level of excitement to the battle royale experience and can be acquired through various different means.

Whether it be Leonardo's katanas, Donatello's staff, Michelangelo's nunchaku, or Raphael's sai, these weapons are sure to not only give you an advantage in combat but also work for mobility with their varied dash abilities. This article will explain how players can acquire the Ninja Turtle weapons from Vending Machines.

Where to get Ninja Turtle weapons from Vending Machines in Fortnite

All Vending Machines in Chapter 5 (Image via Fortnite.gg)

In order to get Ninja Turtle weapons, you will need to locate Vending Machines on the island. Vending Machines are spread through the Fortnite Chapter 5 map and can be found at both named POIs (Points of Interest) and smaller landmarks. Given below is a complete list of Vending Machines on the Fortnite island:

Named Locations:

Rebel's Roost : You can find two Vending Machines, one to the West of the POI and one to the North.

: You can find two Vending Machines, one to the West of the POI and one to the North. Reckless Railways : There are two Vending Machines, with one found to the west of the POI across the lake and the other one found to the North of the fountain near the entrance of the POI.

: There are two Vending Machines, with one found to the west of the POI across the lake and the other one found to the North of the fountain near the entrance of the POI. Hazy Hillside : You can find only one Vending Machine at Hazy Hillside, located near the Northeast house.

: You can find only one Vending Machine at Hazy Hillside, located near the Northeast house. Grand Glacier: There is one Vending Machine located northeast of the Grand Glacier Hotel near a Society base.

Landmarks:

One Vending Machine at Catcher's Cove , north of Classy Courts.

, north of Classy Courts. One Vending Machine at Coastal Comms , northeast of Classy Courts.

, northeast of Classy Courts. One Vending Machine at Slumberyard , east of Classy Courts.

, east of Classy Courts. One Vending Machine on the Rig in Breezy Coast , north of Grand Glacier.

, north of Grand Glacier. One Vending Machine at the Rescue Station , northwest of Grand Glacier.

, northwest of Grand Glacier. One Vending Machine at Dumpenhausen , north of Hazy Hillside.

, north of Hazy Hillside. One Vending Machine in the Hazy Hillside Tunnel, located north of Hazy Hillside.

Once you have found and selected a Vending Machine in Fortnite, you can approach and interact with it to see what's for sale. Here's where you can find a selection of Ninja Turtle weapons that will be available for purchase.

Select the weapon you want to purchase and confirm with the designated button. However, you need to make sure to have enough gold bars to complete the transaction.

