All Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Quests leaked: Full list of Challenges and rewards

The Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration is right around the corner, with the two universes set to collide like never before, as suggested by a recent leak by renowned leaker and data miner Wensoing on X. The community is abuzz with excitement as the full list of the upcoming TMNT crossover quests has potentially been shown.

This article features the full leaked list of all quests that are expected to be featured in the upcoming Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaborative event. Moreover, it also includes a full list of all the rewards players might be able to get their hands on by completing these tasks.

Full list of the Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles quests from the upcoming collaboration

The Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration event is set to be one of the most ambitious crossovers the game has seen in a while. It will introduce a new currency in the form of Ooze. Players will be able to use it to progress through the Event Pass for the Fortnite x TMNT collaboration.

Given below is a full list of the rumored TMNT event quests that players should be able to complete and gain access to unique rewards.

Phase 1: Stick to the Shadows Fortnite x TMNT Quests

Travel through sewer pipes in different Fortnite matches (400 Ooze)

Damage opponents with suppressed weapons (300 Ooze)

Search a Ninja Turtle Supply Drop (400 Ooze)

Use the EMP Stealth Camo item (300 Ooze)

Destroy Objects (300 Ooze)

Visit the lair and then travel East (300 Ooze)

Purchase Ninja Turtle Weapons from vending machines (300 Ooze)

Do an impossible difficulty trick on a Driftboard (300 Ooze)

Eliminate opponents while aiming down sights (300 Ooze)

Gain shields (300 Ooze)

Throw Flowberries (400 Ooze)

Damage opponents while in a bush (400 Ooze)

Stage 1 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 2 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 3 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 4 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 5 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 6 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 7 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 8 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Phase 2: Gear Up! Fortnite x TMNT Quests

Hire a character (400 Ooze)

Have a hired follower eliminate an opponent (300 Ooze)

Collect weapons from supply drones in Hot Spots (400 Ooze)

Spend bars at Mending Machines (300 Ooze)

Damage opponents with Ninja Turtle Weapons (300 Ooze)

Crack opponent’s shields (300 Ooze)

Emote in different matches (300 Ooze)

Spin degrees while airborne and on foot (300)

Travel distance while sliding (300 Ooze)

Open chests (300 Ooze)

Damage opponents with different weapon types in a single match (400 Ooze)

Travel distance while airborne (400 Ooze)

Stage 1 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 2 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 3 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 4 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 5 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 6 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 7 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 8 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Phase 3: Cowabunga Clash Fortnite x TMNT Quests

Reach the top 25 players remaining (400 Ooze)

Visit different named locations in a single match (300 Ooze)

Search Weapon Cases (400 Ooze)

Time Travel into the future…slowly (300 Ooze)

Assist in eliminating Society henchmen (300 Ooze)

Crouch, Jump, and Mantle (300 Ooze)

Take or eat Pizza slices from pizza boxes with your friends (300 Ooze)

Tell jokes to different characters (300 Ooze)

Damage opponents while sliding (300 Ooze)

Search ammo boxes (300 Ooze)

Use Bandages or Med Kits (400 Ooze)

Damage opponents while airborne (400 Ooze)

Stage 1 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 2 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 3 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 4 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 5 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 6 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 7 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 8 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Phase 4: Give ‘Em Shell Fortnite x TMNT Quests

Dash using Ninja Turtle Weapons (400 Ooze)

Hit opponents beyond 40 meters (300 Ooze)

Reach full shields (400 Ooze)

Apply Weapon Mods at a Mod Bench (300 Ooze)

Land at a Hot Spot (300 Ooze)

Damage opponents while at full health (300 Ooze)

Hit an opponent while not looking at them (300 Ooze)

Collect shotgun shells (300 Ooze)

Recover a Combat Cache (300 Ooze)

Use consumables (300 Ooze)

Deal damage to opponents while in a vehicle (400 Ooze)

Eliminate opponents while crouched (400 Ooze)

Stage 1 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 2 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 3 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 4 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 5 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 6 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 7 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 8 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Phase 5: Showdown Shred Fortnite x TMNT Quests

Destroy Foot Clan banners (400 Ooze)

Damage opponents with Rare or better weapons (300 Ooze)

Reprogram Foot Clan recruitment holo-posters (400 Ooze)

Travel distance in vehicles (300 Ooze)

Damage opponents that have damaged you (300 Ooze)

Complete a bounty from a Bounty Board (300 Ooze)

Damage opponents as the last player standing on your team (300 Ooze)

Destroy evil brainwashing pizza turntables (300 Ooze)

Damage opponents with Assault Rifles or Snipers (300 Ooze)

Travel distance in a single match (300 Ooze)

Damage opponents with Shotguns or SMGs (400 Ooze)

Damage opponents with Cluster Clingers or Shotguns (400 Ooze)

Stage 1 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 2 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 3 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 4 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 5 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 6 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 7 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 8 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Phase 6: Shellebrate! Fortnite x TMNT Quests

Gain shields using Flowberry Fizz (400 Ooze)

Listen to the radio in a vehicle (300 Ooze)

Damage opponents with the Lock On Pistol (400 Ooze)

Travel distance while under the effects of low gravity (300 Ooze)

Collect weapons (300 Ooze)

Eliminate opponents from within 10 meters (300 Ooze)

Emote in the Turtles' Lair (300 Ooze)

Spend time airborne doing tricks on a Driftboard (300 Ooze)

Hit opponents in a single match (300 Ooze)

Refuel a vehicle (300 Ooze)

Sprint through doors (400 Ooze)

Collect bars (400 Ooze)

Stage 1 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 2 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 3 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 4 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 5 of 5: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 6 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 7 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

Stage 8 of 8: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (450 Ooze)

The turtles — Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael — have already made their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. Moreover, the crossover event is set to be a fully-fledged celebration of the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. As such, TMNT fans who also play Fortnite have a lot to look forward to.

