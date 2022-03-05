×
Fortnite player removes hair off of popular skins, the results are beyond bizarre

The hairless Fortnite skins are indeed strange (Image via Epic Games / LaeNightRicky
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Modified Mar 05, 2022 09:26 PM IST
Feature

Fortnite is mostly known for its amazing skins, but a player took things perhaps a bit too far.

A Twitter user known as @LateNightRicky decided to create an entire thread of skins from the battle royale. They aren't just any normal skins, however. They are iconic skins with their hair removed.

The players took some of the most popular outfits from the game and made them bald. It seems like there was no rhyme or reason for this, but it is so bizarre that it is hard to take one's eyes off of it.

Note: Some of this article may be subjective.

Fortnite players showcases skins that are bald

🧵 Bald Fortnite Skins | A Thread

It all started with the tweet above. It signified the beginning of one of the strangest Fortnite skin displays of all time. This was followed by the new Zoe Clash skin without hair.

Zoe Clash https://t.co/iPduk6BrUK

Next up was the ever-popular Arcane Vi. This was a skin that came from the League of Legends Netflix series known as Arcane. Arcane Vi appeared even more hairless.

Arcane Vi https://t.co/w57o0RDk6A

From there, bald versions of more skins piled into the thread. The likes of the Assassin's Creed hero Ezio and X-Men's Rogue were all given the bald treatment, with some only having a buzz cut rather than being pure bald.

Ezio https://t.co/9q7RzcvG84

The true madness came towards the end of the player's thread of bald-headed Fortnite characters. Fans were hoping for Naruto and his friends to join the battle royale for a long time, but never expected them to appear in this manner.

Sasuke Uchiha https://t.co/Fjwgj5nJlQ

Both Sasuke and Naruto had their hair removed and they look even stranger than the other skins. Maybe this is because of their anime/cartoonish appearance. Sasuke's head shines bright.

Naruto Uzumaki https://t.co/vDJvaRxaIT

Compared to other skins, Naruto's actually doesn't look half bad. The expression on his face matched with the bald head makes for a pretty serious and intimidating visual.

Tailor https://t.co/QJj8LYSTk7
While there are others, the last truly good one is Tailor. The bald-headed style gives off an odd Dr. Strange mixed with Professor X vibes. The entire thread may be bizarre, but some of them work.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
