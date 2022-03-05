Fortnite player removes hair off of popular skins, the results are beyond bizarre

Fortnite is mostly known for its amazing skins, but a player took things perhaps a bit too far.

A Twitter user known as @LateNightRicky decided to create an entire thread of skins from the battle royale. They aren't just any normal skins, however. They are iconic skins with their hair removed.

The players took some of the most popular outfits from the game and made them bald. It seems like there was no rhyme or reason for this, but it is so bizarre that it is hard to take one's eyes off of it.

Note: Some of this article may be subjective.

Fortnite players showcases skins that are bald

💤 Sleepy Ricky @LateNightRicky 🧵 Bald Fortnite Skins | A Thread 🧵 Bald Fortnite Skins | A Thread

It all started with the tweet above. It signified the beginning of one of the strangest Fortnite skin displays of all time. This was followed by the new Zoe Clash skin without hair.

Next up was the ever-popular Arcane Vi. This was a skin that came from the League of Legends Netflix series known as Arcane. Arcane Vi appeared even more hairless.

From there, bald versions of more skins piled into the thread. The likes of the Assassin's Creed hero Ezio and X-Men's Rogue were all given the bald treatment, with some only having a buzz cut rather than being pure bald.

The true madness came towards the end of the player's thread of bald-headed Fortnite characters. Fans were hoping for Naruto and his friends to join the battle royale for a long time, but never expected them to appear in this manner.

Both Sasuke and Naruto had their hair removed and they look even stranger than the other skins. Maybe this is because of their anime/cartoonish appearance. Sasuke's head shines bright.

Compared to other skins, Naruto's actually doesn't look half bad. The expression on his face matched with the bald head makes for a pretty serious and intimidating visual.

While there are others, the last truly good one is Tailor. The bald-headed style gives off an odd Dr. Strange mixed with Professor X vibes. The entire thread may be bizarre, but some of them work.

