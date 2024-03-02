Fortnite player rushes opponent on high ground, instantly regrets it

Fortnite is filled to the brim with unexpected moments that can make or break players’ matches, especially with Chapter 5 Season 1 bringing a lot of game-changing elements to the battlefield. This is perfectly seen in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Oscar_BLM27, where the player lost an easily winnable gunfight against an enemy on the high ground due to a single sniper shot.

The Reaper Sniper Rifle has become one of the most beloved yet contentious additions to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1. While a lot of players appreciate and enjoy the sniper rifle’s one-shot capabilities and versatility, other players, including u/Oscar_BLM27, don’t share the sentiment and believe that the new sniper meta needs to go.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor’s unfortunate loss at the hands of a sniper rifle

In the Reddit clip, u/Oscar_BLM27 can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, donning the Fortnite Michelangelo skin in a tense top-three situation.

As the player navigated the tight final circles of the match, they used the Grapple Blade to make their way around and look for enemies. While grappling through the trees using the Grapple Blade, they were able to spot one of the remaining enemies up on a hill.

Attempting to make quick work of the enemy, u/Oscar_BLM27 promptly equipped themselves with their Sharpshooter Striker AR and began raining fire on the enemy.

The battle seemed easily winnable as u/Oscar_BLM27 was able to deal significant damage to the enemy with the barrage of shots. However, their enthusiasm was cut short as the enemy quickly equipped themselves with the Reaper Sniper Rifle and swiftly eliminated their opponent with a quick headshot, rendering the player’s significant damage worthless.

This understandably frustrated u/Oscar_BLM27, with many members of the Fortnite community echoing their sentiment.

Many players expressed their frustrations with the current Fortnite Sniper Rifle meta, explaining how a single sniper shot has ruined a lot of their matches. Meanwhile, others suggested changes like the introduction of a flinch mechanic to balance out the sniper rifles.

Here are some notable reactions from the community:

Amid the criticisms and complaints, some players couldn't help but make jokes about the situation, drawing parallels to the iconic high-ground scene from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The Fortnite community continues to navigate the issues that come with the Sniper Rifle meta in Chapter 5 Season 1. Players are hoping Epic Games will make some adjustments to this seemingly overpowered weapon with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2.

