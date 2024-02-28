"I'm not just ready, I'm excited for it": Fortnite community is ready for one-shot sniper meta to end

The current meta in Fortnite is currently dominated by the Ballistic Shield, Striker Assault Rifle, and Reaper Sniper Rifle, which are all considered top-tier weapons. Having any of these significantly increases your likelihood of getting a victory in battles. However, these items have become a source of frustration for the community, who are eager to see some change.

Recently, user xDew69 shared a brief gameplay clip on the FortNiteBR subreddit, expressing concerns about the Auto Shotgun and Sniper meta. This sentiment resonated with many others in the community who similarly find the Reaper Sniper to be bothersome. The poster hopes for a change with the arrival of the new Fortnite season. One user responded to xDew69's this by stating:

"I'm not just ready, I'm excited for it."

Exploring the recent Fortnite one-shot sniper incident and the community’s reaction to it

In the video, xDew69 is seen employing the Ranger Pistol, strategically positioning themselves to engage an opponent. However, their efforts are swiftly thwarted when the opponent, armed with the legendary Reaper Sniper Rifle, expertly eliminates them with a single shot.

The dominance of this legendary weapon in the current meta is a source of widespread annoyance. xDew69 shared the video and questioned, "Anyone else ready for this meta to come to a close?" The sentiment resonated within the community, with many expressing their dissatisfaction with the current state of gameplay.

One user even commented that the current meta ranks among their least favorite in recent memory. While the Reaper Sniper Rifle remains a dominant force, it's important to note that not all players in Fortnite rely solely on this weapon. Some favor alternatives.

However, even this strategy faces challenges, as evidenced by a user's complaint about the overpowered Frenzy shotgun in the current meta.

Despite being a staunch supporter of the SMG since the game's inception, many find themselves compelled to switch to this shotgun. This is due to its superior performance relative to the underwhelming state of SMGs in the current meta, reminiscent of the infamous drum shotgun meta.

Other users were deliberating on the factors contributing to the Sniper's overpowered status in the current meta. According to one user, the combination of quick scoping and drum magazines is what's making the sniper meta excessively dominant at present.

Another user voiced their dissatisfaction, stating that they have completed their battle pass and TMNT pass and won't be playing until the new season.

