How to get Lady Gaga Skin in Fortnite

After years of rumors and speculation, Lady Gaga is finally in Fortnite. She's the main attraction of Fortnite Festival Season 2, and as such, is a major cause of hype at the moment. Although the collaboration took a while to come to fruition, given the scale of things, it was worth the wait. She's here to stay for a while, and the Lady Gaga skin is up for grabs.

Sadly, she's not an NPC on the island, which many believe is a wasted opportunity. Given that other artists, such as Ariana Grande, were featured as interactive characters, the same could have been done for her. That said, for now, her role is limited to being a skin that players can don during matches. With that in mind, here's how to get the Lady Gaga skin.

Lady Gaga Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Lady Gaga Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 26, 2024), the Lady Gaga skin and all cosmetics associated with the Lady Gaga Set are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The set consists of a total of five cosmetic items. Here is the list.

Chromatica Armor Gaga (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Rain Check (Emote)

Chromatica Bass (Bass)

Chromatica Mic (Microphone)

Stupid Love (Jam Track)

The entirety of the Lady Gaga Set can be purchased via the Lady Gaga Bundle for a discounted price of 3,000 V-Bucks. All the aforementioned cosmetic items will be included. If in the future Epic Games decides to expand the Lady Gaga Set by adding more cosmetics, those will be added to your in-game locker for free.

If you want to purchase just the Lady Gaga Skin you can do it by spending just 1,500 V-Bucks. It will include the Chromatica Armor Gaga (Outfit + LEGO Style). The Chromatica Bass (Bass) and Chromatica Mic (Microphone) can be purchased individually as well for 1,000 V-Bucks each. Lastly, Rain Check (Emote) and Stupid Love (Jam Track) can be purchased individually for 500 V-Bucks each.

How long will Lady Gaga Skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Lady Gaga Skin will be in the Item Shop until the end of Festival Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Akin to The Weeknd Skin, the Lady Gaga Skin will remain in the Item Shop until the end of Fortnite Festival Season 2. Since she is the main attraction, Epic Games will not rotate her out of the Item Shop. However, if she is rotated out of the Item Shop for any reason, it will not be for more than a few days.

That being said, the Lady Gaga skin will be removed on April 22, 2024, once Fortnite Festival Season 2 comes to an end. The same was done for The Weeknd. And as such, the pattern will repeat. A new artist will replace her in the Item Shop on the given date.

