When does Fortnite Festival Season 2 end?

Fortnite Festival Season 2 is finally here. It has brought a brand new Event Pass and the new Lady Gaga cosmetics, including the Enigmatic Gaga skin, alongside new Jam Tracks and changes to the Festival game mode. However, this begs the question of how long till Season 2 ends and the Event Pass refreshes with a brand new icon.

The recent patch notes released for Fortnite Festival Season 2 mention that Season 2 begins on February 22, 2024, and ends on April 22, 2024. This gives players around two months of time to grind and progress through the Festival Season 2 Event Pass and earn the new Lady Gaga-themed rewards.

Fortnite Festival Season 2 end date and time across all regions

Fortnite Festival Season 2 will end on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 AM ET, as stated in the new blog post published by Epic Games.

Based on the information provided in the blog post, the Fortnite Festival Season 2 end date and time across different regions are listed below:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): Sunday, April 21, 2024, 9 PM

Mountain Standard Time (MST): Sunday, April 21, 2024, 10 PM

Central Standard Time (CST): Sunday, April 21, 2024, 11 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Monday, April 22, 2024, 12 AM (midnight)

Brazil, Rio de Janeiro (BRT): Monday, April 22, 2024, 1 AM

UTC: Monday, April 22, 2024, 4 AM

London, United Kingdom (GMT/BST): Monday, April 22, 2024, 5 AM

Central European Time (CET): Monday, April 22, 2024, 6 AM

India Standard Time (IST): Monday, April 22, 2024, 9 AM

China Standard Time (CST): Monday, April 22, 2024, 12 PM (noon)

Japan Standard Time (JST): Monday, April 22, 2024, 1 PM

Sydney, Australia (AEDT): Monday, April 22, 2024, 3 PM

Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): Monday, April 22, 2024, 5 PM

What can players expect after Fortnite Festival Season 2?

As players revel in the brand new offerings of the Festival's Season 2, with new Jam Tracks and songs to play around with on the stage, it calls for speculation about what could come next. With the game mode clearly evolving and growing by bringing other icons into the game, some players are speculating that the next artist to be featured in the Festival will be none other than Taylor Swift.

This is due to Season 2's end date landing on April 22, 2024, days after the release date of Taylor Swift's upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The collaboration would make sense, given that she is one of the biggest names on the planet at the moment and has a dedicated fanbase, something that could easily translate into the game's player base.

However, it is important to note that this is entirely speculation at this point, and only time will tell what other musical icons will grace the Festival stage in Fortnite Festival Season 3.

