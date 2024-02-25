5 characters you could expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 draws close to its end, players are speculating what Chapter 5 Season 2 could have in store. One of the most exciting aspects of a new season coming to the game is the introduction of new characters and developments in the game's storyline. In this article, we will break down characters that players can expect to see return or make a debut in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Based on the recent leaks about the upcoming season, it seems like Chapter 5 Season 2's themes will heavily borrow from Greek Mythology, and players can expect to see this reflected in the season's characters and storyline.

5 characters who could potentially appear in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

1) Midas

Midas (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The enigmatic leader of The Agency and a major catalyst in the game's ever-evolving narrative, Midas is expected to return to the Fortnite island in Chapter 5 Season 2. This is supported by the fact that there are a lot of objects related to Midas spread across the Chapter 5 map, along with a picture of The Agency.

Additionally, the Society's eye logo suspiciously features a gold theme, hinting at Midas' involvement with the ongoing storyline. This is made better because Midas' character is based on King Midas, a prominent figure in Greek Mythology, tying into the rumors of Chapter 5 Season 2's Greek themes.

2) Peely

Peely (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite's beloved banana icon, Peely, has been missing for the entire duration of the Chapter 5 Season 1 storyline, with his capture being the catalyst that seemingly kicked off the struggle between the Underground and the Society. With Peely seemingly captured by Champion Oscar and Vengeance Jones planning a rescue mission for him, the banana icon is set to be rescued by Jones and return in the upcoming season.

With the new Takedown challenges going live, it has been revealed that Jones has successfully rescued Peely from the Society's grasp, reuniting the two friends once again. This reunion could lead to Peely playing a prominent role in the upcoming season's storyline, maybe even as a member of the Underground.

3) Zeus

Zeus (Image via N.L. Basement Systems)

One of the most anticipated potential additions in Chapter 5 Season 2 is Zeus, the powerful Greek God of thunder and lightning. This character is the strongest contender for being added to the game if the rumors about the Greek Mythology themes ring true.

Leaks have already suggested that hints of the mythological figure exist in the game files, only adding to the speculation of the king of the Greek gods potentially coming to Fortnite.

As Chapter 5 Season 2 draws closer, players can potentially see Zeus or a character inspired by him to be featured in the Battle Pass.

4) Doctor Slone

Doctor Slone (Image via Epic Games)

As Fortnite continues to reel itself from the Big Bang live event at the end of Chapter 4 Season 5, one of the most enigmatic changes to the storyline has been the omission of Slone. After helping Jones execute the time heist with Kado Thorne's Time Machine, the former leader of the IO (Imagined Order) has been surprisingly absent from the storyline.

However, recent hints suggesting that the Imagined Order was restored after the Big Bang called for speculation about the iconic Doctor Slone also making a triumphant return to the game, potentially leading the IO once again.

5) Poseidon

Poseidon (Image via Plugged In)

The king of the oceans from Greek Mythology, Poseidon, has an incredible chance of appearing in Chapter 5 Season 2. This is not just because of the rumored Greek Mythology theme of the upcoming season but also because there have been theories about Atlantis or a POI inspired by the mighty kingdom coming to the map in Chapter 5 Season 2.

While Atlantis has long been rumored to come to Fortnite over the years, there would be no better way to introduce the mighty Poseidon with the addition of his mythological kingdom right alongside him.

For now, players await official confirmation from Epic Games about the characters coming to Chapter 5 Season 2. However, if rumors and leaks are to be believed, the upcoming season is shaping up to be one to remember.

