Fortnite Chapter 5 theory suggest that Atlantis could make a return

Fortnite Chapter 5 has a predominant Greek/Mediterranean theme. From the architecture to the vast open landscapes to Ruined Reels that look like an amphitheater from times gone by, everything has been designed taking into account certain parameters. Why Epic Games chose this as its theme is unclear, but it may have to do with what is yet to come.

According to ScyanYT, a prominent Fortnite theorist, they predict that Atlantis could make a return in Chapter 5. While this sounds too good to be true, there are a few telltale signs that support this theory to an extent. Since it has happened in the past during Chapter 2, history may very well repeat itself in some ways.

Fortnite Chapter 5 may see the return of Atlantis

Based on keen observation, many have suggested that Epic Games is recreating Seasons from Chapter 2 in Chapter 5. This would explain the existence of a yacht off the coastline. Back in Chapter 2 Season 2, The Yacht was a Landmark that was controlled by Midas, who is also rumored to return. It was later defaced and taken over by Deadpool.

Returning to this working theory, if Chapter 5 Season 1 represents Chapter 2 Season 2. Then, logically, Chapter 5 Season 2 would represent Chapter 2 Season 3. As such, this was when Coral Castle aka Atlantis, was introduced to the game.

Although the Named Location was not the epitome of this underwater kingdom, it served its purpose well enough for the duration of Chapter 2. As such, if the predictions are on point, Atlantis may make a return next season.

This also considers that leakers/data-miners have found sufficient evidence that Epic Games is working on a God-like NPC for Chapter 5 Season 2. It will be able to control lightning to an extent, much like Zeus. Given that Zeus and Atlantis are part of Greek mythology, they help paint a better picture of things in the broad sense.

When combined with the landscape of the current island, the leaked survey skins that are Greek-mythology-themed, and other factors, this theory seems very plausible.

In fact, Epic Games has used a Greek naming scheme for the island since Fortnite Chapter 1. The current island is called Helios (God of the Sun). This showcases that there is a strong connection between everything that is going on at the moment.

In conclusion

All said and done, this working theory could be disproven when the time comes, but the NPC that controls lightning is still very much in development. As for the Greek-themed survey skins, they will likely be added if the next season's theme is based on Greek mythology, as numerous leakers/data-miners suggest.

If this does come to pass, the island could be transformed to feel more mythical. Given that Epic Games is constantly raising the bar when it comes to innovation, a lot of new content can be expected. More information about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 should start appearing by the end of January 2024.

