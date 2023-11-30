The Fortnite Big Bang live event rated teen, cosmetic restrictions removed

Fortnite is gearing up for its biggest event ever with the Big Bang. With a confirmed appearance from Eminem and a potential conclusion to a storyline that has spanned 5 chapters of the game, the Big Bang is sure to be a spectacle to behold. In a new twist, Epic Games has adjusted the age rating for the Big Bang live event to Teen (T).

This adjustment effectively removes cosmetic restrictions tied to the recently introduced age rating system. The decision comes in response to player concerns and feedback, marking Epic Games' efforts toward enhancing the player experience during one of the game's most anticipated events.

Fortnite's Big Bang live event receives an updated age rating

The Big Bang live event was previously reported to be classified under the E for Everyone rating, causing worries and concerns among the Fortnite community regarding the classification limiting cosmetic freedom as only a relatively small amount of cosmetics would match the age rating of the live event.

In a move that highlights the developers' commitment to player satisfaction, the age rating for the upcoming Big Bang live event has been adjusted from E for Everyone to Teen (T). The shift in age rating ensures that cosmetic restrictions tied to the age rating system are lifted, granting players the freedom to choose from a vast array of skins during the anticipated event.

The age rating system and Epic Games' recent changes to it

The age rating system was implemented into the game in the v27.10 patch for Chapter 4 Season 5, and it aimed to categorize cosmetics based on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) ratings, including Everyone (E), Everyone 10+ (E 10+), Teen (T), and Mature 17+ (M). However, the response to this new system was mostly mixed from the community.

While the age rating system was intended to help parents and players make informed decisions regarding their in-game purchases, it generated concerns within the community. Players voiced disquietude about potential cosmetic restrictions tied to age ratings, especially during special events like the Big Bang.

Acknowledging player feedback, Fortnite candidly admitted that the age rating system did not hit the mark and promised that they are working on new options to address these issues.

In addition to this, they also claimed that the age rating system will be mostly disabled until the v28.00 patch, which would bring with it Chapter 5 of the game, a promise they seem to have delivered on with the altered live event rating.

As the Fortnite community eagerly awaits the Big Bang live event and how it will affect the game's landscape, they can don their favorite outfits and skins to witness the spectacle without worrying about age restrictions getting in the way of cosmetic freedom.

