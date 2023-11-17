Revert the update trends as Fortnite imposes age rating on select skins in Chapter 5

Fortnite is no stranger to new updates and changes to the in-game experience, whether UI or gameplay changes. However, the recent v27.10 update for Chapter 4 Season 5 has sparked debate and controversy within the community as the game has implemented a new system that restricts the use of certain skins in select game modes based on age rating.

These new changes have left a lot of players upset. Many expressed their concerns over the limitations being placed on customization options, especially since the game is already targeted towards younger audiences. The skins are designed to be child-friendly, making the new age rating system feel redundant.

The new age-rating system introduced to Fortnite in new update

The implementation of an age rating system for specific skins was one of the key features of the v27.10 update for Chapter 4 Season 5. According to an official statement from Epic Games, only around 7% of outfits in the game can be equipped in islands rated as Teen.

Epic Games has also announced that the restriction may not be permanent moving forward, as the developer plans to gradually enable most outfits to be compatible with game modes of all age ratings by implementing an auto-adjustment feature. This will dynamically alter the appearance of skins according to the age rating of a game mode.

Fortnite has committed to implementing this auto-adjustment feature into the game over the next year, presumably during Chapter 5, providing players with a much wider range of customization options while maintaining their commitment to age-appropriate content.

The community reacts to the new age rating system

The introduction of the age ratings for skins in Fortnite has received mostly negative reactions from the community. While the effort to create a more age-appropriate gaming experience is appreciated, particularly for younger audiences, many players argue that customization is a crucial aspect of the game's appeal.

They believe that restricting certain skins based on an age-rating system hurts the creative freedom that players have enjoyed in the past. Listed below are some reactions from the Fortnite community:

Many players pointed out that the game is already designed to be primarily child-friendly, toning down the violence and themes of the game to make it marketable to younger audiences, so the new age rating system restrictions are not needed.

While the new age rating system introduced in the v27.10 update for Chapter 4 Season 5 undoubtedly had a novel cause behind it, with hopes to work towards responsible gaming, the majority of the community feels that it compromises the customization options of the game and introduces somewhat arbitrary guidelines regarding what skins can and can't be used.

