Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks hint at an Open World, First-Person mode, and more

Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks have started appearing online, and they foretell something major in development. It seems that Epic Games is not just working on the next phase of the storyline but on other major projects as well. According to the information obtained by leakers/data-miners, Fortnite Chapter 5 will likely have an Open World mode. That's not all that seems to be in development.

The long-awaited First-Person mode will likely be implemented as well in the upcoming phase of the storyline. It was showcased in-game via a glitch at the start of Chapter 4 and has been receiving updates ever since. Aside from these two new modes, a few mechanics are being added as well. That being said, here are a few major updates likely coming to the game in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks showcase numerous features coming to the game

Starting with the elephant in the room, the speculation regarding an Open World mode is something major. This is not the first time that something like this is being talked about. It was rumored to be in development in Chapter 2, but nothing came of it.

It would seem that Epic Games is about ready to unveil it in Chapter 5. Whether this is correlated to the upcoming LEGO collaboration is left to be seen. Given that it, too, has a major stake in the next phase of the storyline, a lot is going on at the moment.

Two other modes will also likely be added to the game: First-Person and Del Mar. The First-Person mode is likely ready, given that a glitched version of it was playable earlier this year. As for the Del Mar (Racing) mode, it is left to be seen what Epic Games has in mind.

According to leakers/data-miners, it will utilize a lot of elements from Rocket League, including cars and perhaps even certain mechanics. It will feature an independent Battle Pass and an in-game Garage of sorts for players to store their cars.

Moving on from modes, new mechanics will also be added to the game: Wall Running and Kicking. These should work in conjunction with Mantling, Sprinting, and Hurdling, which will be re-added to the game soon. Hopefully, these new mechanics are not vaulted after a few days due to glitches.

Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks predict largest map to date

Aside from new modes and features, it seems that Fortnite Chapter 5 will have the largest map to date. While the playable area will more or less remain the same, the surface area is larger. This takes into account both land and water.

As of now, four distinct biomes have been identified. However, the map itself remains unfinished. This is due to the fact that the leaked map is an early version of it. The latest iteration, which is yet to be leaked, is no doubt completed and filled with assets.

That being said, it should not be long before the latest version of the map is leaked online as well. With Fortnite Chapter 5 starting in just under 25 days, leakers/data-miners will undoubtedly get hold of the finished version of the map. It will be interesting to see which Named Locations and Landmarks are carried over from the present map, that is if any at all survive.

