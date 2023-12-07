Imagined Order is alive and well, LEGO Fortnite trailer confirms

Fortnite and LEGO fans were recently treated to a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming LEGO Fortnite sandbox game mode. The trailer not only showcased what the game mode will bring to the game in the LEGO-themed environment but also subtly revealed a surprising connection that all but confirms the return of the Imagined Order.

The Imagined Order was last seen in Chapter 3 Season 2, where they were defeated by The Seven during the Collision event, removing any influence they had over the Island and allowing the storyline to progress into the Island's next battle with the return of the Last Reality. However, the new trailer reveals that recent events may have brought the Imagined Order back into the narrative.

New cinematic trailer for LEGO Fortnite brings back the Imagined Order

The cinematic trailer opens with the iconic Brite Bomber character navigating a dark forest, desperately attempting to flee from the instantly recognizable IO Guards. This unexpected appearance immediately piques the interest of any storyline enthusiasts as the Imagined Order was thought to have been completely removed from the storyline after their defeat.

As Brite Bomber flees from the pursuit of the IO Guards, a rift materializes in front of her, allowing her to escape. Upon entering the rift, the character finds herself transported to the vibrant LEGO open world while being transformed into a LEGO character herself, exploring what the world of LEGO Fortnite will bring for players. However, the interesting prelude to the LEGO world leaves us with questions about the connection between these two seemingly disparate realities.

The presence of the IO Guards in the new trailer suggests that the Imagined Order is not a relic of the past but a force that is alive and well in a different reality, with their return potentially poised to play a role in the game's narrative.

Possible reason behind the return of the Imagined Order

While players witnessed the defeat of the Imagined Order during Chapter 3 Season 2, the events of the Chapter 4 finale, aptly named the Big Bang, showcased the rebirth of the Omniverse and transported players to a whole new reality for Chapter 5, one where the Imagined Order has seemingly found a way to persist and maintain its influence on the Island.

Fortnite's storyline has always been characterized by its multilayered storytelling and unexpected twists. With the return of the Imagined Order in Chapter 5 Season 1, it calls for speculation about how the events of the storyline will transpire in the coming seasons and whether we'll see other important characters, such as The Seven, make a return to the game, potentially ready to go up against the Imagined Order once again.

