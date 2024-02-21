"Sniper is just a very accurate shotgun": Fortnite community lauds player's quickscope ability

The Fortnite community has seen its fair share of skillful plays in Chapter 5 Season 1, especially with the new and powerful sniper rifles. In a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Soggy_Advice_5426, the player displayed exceptional marksmanship and precision with their quick scopes, demonstrating the power of the sniper rifle and leaving one player to state:

"Sniper is just a very accurate shotgun"

The Reaper Sniper Rifle, introduced with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, has become one of the most formidable weapons to be added to the game in a while. With its high damage and magazine size improved by the Weapon Mods and Mod Benches, the sniper rifle has been becoming the weapon of choice for many.

This is perfectly captured in the Reddit clip shared by u/Spggy_Advice_5426, with the player taking out a whole squad of players with a few sniper rifle shots.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"I feel terrible for your opponents" - The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's series of quickscope headshots

In the Reddit clip above, the player can be seen in a trio Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, clad in the Panther skin, navigating the Fencing Fields POI (Point of Interest) with their teammates. As they finished looting the vault and equipping themselves with the gear they needed, one of their teammates, who was separate from them, got attacked by an enemy trio.

This prompted u/Soggy_Advice_5426 to jump into action, and they made their way to the engagement, with the enemy trio managing to knock down one of the player's teammates. The player proceeded to equip themselves with a sniper rifle and took position close to the enemy trio. With a series of headshots from the player's powerful sniper rifle, u/Soggy_Advice_5426 was able to wipe out the tri with ease just as their downed teammate was about to be eliminated for good.

The Fortnite community was taken aback by this feat of marksmanship displayed by the player, with many expressing their admiration for the player's accuracy and precision. Several players pointed out how the clip perfectly highlights how powerful sniper rifles can be in Chapter 5 Season 1, citing them as a formidable weapon of choice in the right hands.

Additionally, players jokingly highlighted how, while sniper rifles can be used as shotguns with the new Weapon Mods, most players lack the stable hand to make that strategy work. Here are some of the most notable reactions:

Comment byu/Soggy_Advice_5426 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Soggy_Advice_5426 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Soggy_Advice_5426 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As the Fortnite community continues to explore the potential of the Reaper Sniper Rifle, u/Soggy_Advice_5426's clip perfectly highlights how the shifting meta can keep the game dynamic and fun.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!