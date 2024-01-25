Fortnite player's road rage leads to double eliminations, community left in splits 

In a new Reddit clip that left the Fortnite community stunned, u/ItsThatGoatBoy showcased a unique road rage scenario that led to not only one but two eliminations in a solo Zero Build match. The player's unconventional and humorous approach to battle has attracted a lot of eyes, with the moment bringing a touch of comedy to the usually intense battle royale experience.

The clip showcases u/ItsThatGoatBoy in the midst of a solo Zero Build match. While navigating the landscape in the Grandeur Trailblazer, the new SUV vehicle added in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, the player encounters an enemy and becomes the target of their gunfire.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's kamikaze mission

Annoyed by the enemy's attempt to shoot their vehicle down, u/ItsThatGoatBoy —wearing the adorable Axo skin — approaches the situation in a rather unorthodox fashion. Rather than getting out of the SUV and opting for a conventional firefight, u/ItsThatGoatBoy accelerates the vehicle toward the enemy. While most players would use this opportunity to run their enemy over, the Redditor had something else in mind.

In a comedic twist, the player jumps out of the vehicle next to the enemy. While the latter tried to take charge with a barrage of shots from the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, u/ItsThatGoatBoy threw down a series of Cluster Clingers in close proximity. With a chain of explosions, not only was the enemy eliminated, but u/ItsThatGoatBoy was also sent to an untimely demise, successfully carrying out the kamikaze strategy.

The Fortnite community erupted with laughter upon witnessing this clip, with many players making jokes about how they would act the same way if their vehicle was being fired on. Some even empathized with u/ItsThatGoatBoy's frustration at their vehicle being shot, considering how it is a common occurrence and annoyance in Fortnite.

Players also complimented the strategy, even drawing comparisons to a similar tactic seen in the Halo games involving a plasma grenade and similar kamikaze elements. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

While the kamikaze strategy with the Cluster Clingers executed by u/ItsThatGoatBoy may not be a conventional approach, it undeniably brings a dose of humor into the high-stakes environment of the game.

