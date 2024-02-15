Fortnite player saves their teammate with a clutch Medkit throw, community left amazed

Fortnite's gameplay can be quite intense and dynamic, forcing players to sometimes make split-second decisions that can make or break a match. In a recent Reddit clip shared by u/D32TR0Y3R, the player was incredibly lucky to have a skilled teammate by their side, one that understood the game mechanics and was able to save the player's life in a Competitive match.

The ability to throw consumables and items is nothing new in Fortnite, and while this may seem like an insignificant mechanic, it can be quite useful and efficient in tight quarters of Competitive play. This was perfectly captured in the Reddit clip shared by u/D32TR0Y3R.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's teammate coming in clutch with a Medkit

In the Reddit clip, u/D32TR0Y3R can be seen in a Competitive duo match in Chapter 5 Season 1, wearing the Whiteout skin and navigating through the rocky landscapes near the Snooty Steppes POI (Point of Interest).

Since Competitive endzones can be quite hectic, the safe zone was highly chaotic and densely populated, leading the player to use their Grapple Blade to navigate their way around structures and opponents.

However, as they were soaring through the skies with the Grapple Blade, the player was targeted by an enemy and took heavy damage, causing their health to dwindle to 1 HP and land in a dire situation. As the player protected themselves with some builds and tried to figure out how to get out of the fix, their teammate came up with a brilliant idea.

Since the player's teammate, wearing the Travis Scott skin was perched on high ground far from the player, they were able to throw the Medkit in a perfect trajectory. Their precise aim and skill allowed the player to receive the Medkit right next to them, allowing them to heal up and save their life during the crucial moment, continuing their journey for the Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community was stunned upon witnessing the Travis Scott-clad teammate's throwing ability, with some even likening the powerful throw to a legendary artist like Tom Brady. Meanwhile, others watched in awe as the player was able to clear almost the entire safe zone to deliver the Medkit to their teammate.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the Fortnite community continues to marvel at the clutch Medkit throw put on display by u/D32TR0Y3R's teammate during a competitive match, it perfectly showcases how players can manage and clutch their games when the time calls for it.

