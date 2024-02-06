Fortnite player showcases why switching weapons in combat is better than reloading, community left in awe

In the tactical landscape of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, players are constantly finding new ways to improve and optimize their gameplay to gain every advantage possible. A new Reddit clip by u/MasonMetallis showcases a simple yet remarkable strategy for engagements in Chapter 5 Season 1, leaving the community in awe of the player's Frenzy Auto Shotgun skills.

The Frenzy Auto Shotgun was added to Fortnite alongside all the new weapons introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1 and it has been a contentious topic among players ever since its release. With the weapon trading off its high damage for a longer reload time, the Frenzy Auto Shotgun can be a tricky weapon to navigate. However, u/MasonMetallis has found a way to work around the reload time, making the weapon that much more effective.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's strategy with the Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In the Reddit clip, u/MasonMetallis can be seen in a solo Zero Build match, donning the formidable and iconic Predator skin. As the storm took the player to Hazy Hillside, u/MasonMetallis found themselves in a top 10 situation. They spot an enemy in the distance while navigating the landscape and is able to swiftly dispatch them with precise shots from the Nemesis AR.

After eliminating the enemy, the Predator-clad player was shot from behind. Reacting to the situation quickly, u/MasonMetallis turned around to face another enemy. While the player was able to eliminate another enemy, they soon found themselves facing yet another opponent, not allowing them to reload their weapons.

As u/MasonMetallis engaged with yet another enemy, their Frenzy Auto Shotgun ran out of ammo before they could manage to eliminate the enemy. However, they recognized the impracticality of reloading their shotgun mid-battle, and opted to swiftly swap out their empty weapon for an identical one laying on the ground in the battlefield. As the player transitioned to their fresh Frenzy Auto Shotgun, the gambit paid off and they were able to eliminate the enemy.

The Fortnite community reacted to u/masonMetallis's exemplary display of weapon switching prowess with admiration and appreciation, with players marveling at the effectiveness of the strategy, exclaiming how a lot of players follow this tactic to ensure Victory Royales. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/MasonMetallis from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MasonMetallis from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MasonMetallis from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MasonMetallis from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MasonMetallis from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MasonMetallis from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As the Fortnite community continues to improve their gameplay instincts, be it a simple tactic involving a weapon switch or something more sophisticated, u/MasonMetallis's clip showcases how adaptability and resourcefulness can be of huge help on the battlefield.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!