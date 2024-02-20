Fortnite player sneakily slide-kicks opponent off mountain, community left in splits

Fortnite is known for its ability to surprise its player base with the amount of details players have found over the years, especially with the constant updates and content drops. In a recent Reddit clip by u/Accomplished_Air7032, the player used the new Mythic EMP Stealth Camo item to pull off an invisibility play that has left the Fortnite community in stitches.

The EMP Stealth Camo was recently added to Fortnite alongside Solid Snake's page in the Battle Pass, which was unlocked as part of the game's collaboration with the iconic Metal Gear Solid franchise. Players have been finding new and creative ways to use the EMP Stealth Camo, and by u/Accomplished_Air7302, it seems like the new Mythic and sliding go hand-in-hand.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's invisible slide kick

In the Reddit clip, the player can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, clad in the classic Lt. Evergreen skin while appropriately navigating a top-five situation in the snowy mountains of the Chapter 5 map. As they dashed around with the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mythics, the player could spot an enemy perched at the top of the mountain, raining down sniper shots on other players.

u/Accomplished_Air7302 decided to seize the opportunity and attempt a stealth play. The player, intending to catch the enemy by surprise, activated the EMP Stealth Camo to turn themselves invisible before making their way to the top of the mountain. With the enemy being too focused on the sniper shots and not paying attention to their surroundings, the player was able to sneak up behind them.

As the player reached the mountain's peak, they sprinted before sliding into the enemy. With the kick connecting with the oblivious enemy, the enemy player was launched off the mountain to their demise, and u/Accomplished_Air7302 punctuated their victory with the Sad Trombone emote.

Being used to such hijinks in the Battle Royale realm, the Fortnite community reacted to the player's Reddit clip with humor and amusement, with players expressing how frustrating it would have been for the enemy to go out like this. Meanwhile, others pointed out that if they attempted something similar, they would be eliminated from the fall.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As players continue to put on impressive plays with the EMP Stealth Camo and other in-game items, u/Accomplished_Air7302's Reddit clip perfectly encapsulates how players can approach the game in different ways to spice things up and make for some humorous moments.

