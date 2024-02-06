Fortnite player pulls off a stealthy Victory Royale with the EMP Stealth Camo, community lauds their strategy

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has introduced many new items and mechanics to the game that allow players to approach their matches in different ways. A recent Reddit clip by u/Achillesander showcases their breathtaking display of strategic brilliance using the newly introduced Mythic EMP Stealth Camo item, leaving the community in awe of the player's tactical prowess.

The EMP Stealth Camo was recently introduced to the game in celebration of Solid Snake's arrival in Fortnite with the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, and it allows players to turn almost completely invisible when in use. The clip showcased by u/Achillesander perfectly highlights how players can use the new Mythic item's stealth capabilities in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's sneaky EMP Stealth Camo play

In the Reddit clip, the player can be seen in a solo Ranked Zero Build match, donning the new Hope skin from the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. The player can be seen in a tense 1v1 scenario while being confined to a tight safe zone, with u/Achillesander carefully navigating the landscape. As they made their way along the road, the player was alerted to the presence of an enemy due to the subtle sound of footsteps from behind some nearby rocks.

With the enemy's location known, u/Achillesander recognized the need for a strategic advantage, prompting them to utilize the newly introduced Fortnite Mythic EMP Stealth Camo item to approach the encounter with a touch of stealth. The player activated the camo, rendering them invisible and allowing for a silent and undetected approach toward the unsuspecting opponent.

As the player completely cloaked themselves, they skillfully navigated the grassy terrain and closed the gap between them and the rival player positioned behind rocks. Once they had snuck up behind the enemy, the player deactivated the invisibility and engaged in a fierce firefight. Using the formidable Frenzy Auto Shotgun in Fortnite, the player was able to swiftly eliminate the opponent, securing the Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community commended u/Achillesander's tactical and strategic finesse, with many players recognizing the EMP Stealth Camo's potential in a match to allow for game-changing plays with surprise attacks. Meanwhile, other players congratulated u/Achillesander on their first ever solo Ranked win, joining the player in their celebration. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

u/Achillesander's victory using the EMP Stealth Camo not only highlights the item's incredible potential in the game, but also how players can approach each encounter in unique and creative ways.

