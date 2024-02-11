Fortnite player tries to befriend last opponent, community left in splits as things don't go according to plan

Fortnite is no stranger to hilarious encounters and mishaps, and in a recent Reddit clip by u/internethunnie, the player found themselves attempting to befriend an enemy player, which led to a memorable 1v1 encounter filled with unexpected hostility. The event showcased by u/internethunnie has attracted attention from the community and left players in splits at the humorous turn of events.

Players trying to befriend enemies has always been a common aspect of Fortnite's gameplay, as it adds a layer of friendliness and camaraderie. However, u/internethunnie's attempt at this went terribly wrong as they were met with something other than the usual wholesome Fortnite encounter.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's attempt at befriending a player gone wrong

In the Reddit clip, u/internethunnie can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, having made it to a 1v1 situation in a tight circle near Reckless Railways.

As they spotted the enemy cruising around in a vehicle, the player decided to seize the opportunity for a peaceful resolution and extended an olive branch to the enemy by initiating the Bear Hug emote and signaling their friendly intentions.

Initially, it seemed like the enemy, donning the Peter Griffin skin, was approaching u/internethunnie to reciprocate the Bear Hug gesture. However, the situation quickly took a turn, and chaos ensued when the enemy's initially calm demeanor ended up becoming a ruse.

Instead of embracing u/internethunnie in a hug, the Peter Griffin skin-clad enemy unleashed a barrage of shots from the Frenzy Auto Shotgun and caught the player off guard, inflicting significant damage.

The player showing the Bear Hug emote. (Image via internethunnie/Reddit || Epic Games)

u/internethunnie, undeterred by the jarring turn of events, quickly hopped into a car and attempted to get away. As the enemy chased after them, the player was able to propel themselves up in the air using a Shockwave Grenade and rained down a Shield Breaker EMP grenade on them.

The player then descended down on the enemy and was able to finish them off using the Mythic Frenzy Auto Shotgun, earning them the Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community's reactions to u/internethunnie's encounter going wrong were filled with amusement and hilarity as players expressed appreciation for u/internethunnie's quick thinking and ability to turn such a dire situation around.

Meanwhile, other players joked about how players donning the Peter Griffin skin are more often than not very aggressive and cannot be trusted. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As players encounter more unexpected moments that add to the game's dynamic nature, moments like u/internethunnie's attempt at befriending the enemy perfectly capture Fortnite and its player base's ability to surprise with every new match.

