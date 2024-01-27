Fortnite player uses Anvil Rocket Launcher to destroy car, attempt backfires spectacularly

A Redditor by the name of u/Peter HR0 recently shared a clip of a solo match in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. During the match, the player pursued an enemy who was attempting to escape in the Whiplash. However, their plan took an unfortunate turn when they tried to use the recently unvaulted Anvil Rocket Launcher, resulting in a comedic misadventure.

The Anvil Rocket Launcher was first added to the game in Chapter 3 Season 2 as a response to the introduction of tanks. However, the launcher's mechanics of shooting the rocket up into the sky made it a not-so-favorable item to carry, and u/PeterHR0's clip hilarious mishap explains why.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's failure with the Anvil Rocket Launcher

The Reddit clip showcased u/PeterHR0, clad in the iconic Meowscles Fortnite skin, setting their sights on an enemy speeding away in a Whiplash and starting in pursuit of them. Since the player was on foot, they could not realistically catch up to the speed of the sports car, prompting them to think quickly on their feet and utilize the Anvil Rocket Launcher in their inventory.

The Anvil Rocket Launcher, recently unvaulted in the Fortnite v28.10 update, provided u/PeterHR0 with a quick and easy solution to immobilize the enemy. The player scoped into the vehicle and launched a rocket at the enemy player.

However, the lock-on was not swift, and u/PeterHR0 prematurely fired the rocket, sending it flying into the sky. As the player continued in pursuit, the rocket, with its random trajectory, came back towards them, eliminating them.

The Reddit community found humor in the light-hearted nature of u/PeterHR0's misadventure, and players made multiple jokes in response to the clip. Some joked about the moment feeling like a package being returned to the sender, while others drew comparisons to cartoon characters, such as Wile E. Coyote, and demanded a potential Fortnite x Looney Tunes collaboration.

One member of the community expressed how the instance feels like the Anvil Rocket Launcher playing the Uno Reverse card. Meanwhile, another was still confused about how to make the Anvil Rocket Launcher work in-game.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

The Fortnite landscape is often defined by the hard-fought and intense Victory Royales. u/PeterHR0's unintentional self-elimination with the Anvil Rocket Launcher highlights the lighter side of the game. The clip showcases how the title's charm lies not only in competitive play but also in unexpected moments of humor.

