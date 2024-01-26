Fortnite player uses Grandeur Trailsmasher as bait, snipes opponents to claim Victory Royale

In a display of tactical brilliance and finesse, a Fortnite player by the name of u/Eden47 on Reddit recently planned and showcased a brilliant maneuver with the new Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV being used to bait unsuspecting enemies. The clip features the player in a top 4 scenario in a Duo Zero Build match and showcases their quick thinking and expert marksmanship.

The Reddit clip features u/Eden47 and their teammate navigating a Duo match in the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV that was added in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. As they drove down the road, they spotted the enemy duo positioned atop a hill far from the player. The enemies then started raining fire on the approaching vehicle, and u/Eden47, seeking to seize the opportunity, accelerated the Trailsmasher to create a diversion.

Fortnite player executes masterful bait and switch for the Victory Royale

With the enemy duo focusing their fire on the Trailsmasher and trying their best to destroy it, u/Eden47 and their duo, both clad in the Surf Witch skin, were able to execute a classic bait and switch. After accelerating the SUV and expertly exiting their vehicle before it went onto a hill, the enemies kept their focus on the vehicle, still under the impression of the player being in the SUV.

With the enemy duo fully committed to destroying the Grandeur Trailsmasher and eliminating the players inside it, u/Eden47 came up with a clever idea. Using the distance and the distraction to their advantage, they equipped the powerful sniper rifle and effortlessly delivered two clean headshots to the distracted Fortnite enemies.

With the two shots, both enemies were promptly eliminated, and u/Eden47 and their teammate were able to secure the Victory Royale with a perfectly executed strategy, prompting u/Eden47 to celebrate with the classic Boogie Down emote.

The community reacts to Redditor's tactical move and clean headshot snipes

The Fortnite community was left amazed and amused, having witnessed the strategic brilliance put on display by u/Eden47, with many players complimenting not just the strategy used but also the impeccable aim displayed by the player. Players expressed their admiration for the accuracy displayed, with some even jokingly suspecting the use of aimbot.

Players insinuated in jest that if they were in the shoes of the enemy, they would probably report u/Eden47 for the sniper shots they executed to secure the Victory Royale. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As players continue to deliver breathtaking plays and brilliant tactics in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, u/Eden47's masterful bait and switch showcases the creativity and skill within the game's dynamic landscape.

