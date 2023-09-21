Fortnite players can now apply for FTC refunds from Epic Games, here's how

After months of waiting and anticipation, Fortnite players can now finally apply for FTC refunds from Epic Games. With the cumulative payout being close to $520 million, a lot of players will be compensated in a big way for those in-game losses. Starting September 19, 2023, the FTC began sending out millions of emails to players who they believe will qualify for a refund.

However, this is likely an automated system based on the database that was obtained during investigations and not a full comprehensive list. That being said, the FTC is urging players to reach out individually and apply for a refund as well.

How to apply for FTC refunds from Epic Games for Fortnite

There is only one way to apply for Fortnite refunds from the FTC, which is to visit their official website. Once on the website, players will have to navigate to the "Apply For A Refund," button and click on it. Once opened, they will have to fill up a few details to get the process started.

Keep in mind, there are two different processes involved. The first one is straightforward and requires Fortnite players to enter a claim number. Once that has been completed, the processing will start. The claim number can only be obtained via email. Thus, for those who have not got a claim number, they will have to rely on the second method.

This involved players using their Epic Games ID to apply for the refund. Keep in mind that those who have to use this method are likely still eligible for a refund. Since the FTC does not have access to the entire of the Epic Games' email databases, not everyone received a claim number via email. That said, there are a few prerequisites that have to be in place to apply for a refund:

You can apply for a refund if you were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022.

You can apply for a refund if your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018

You can apply for a refund if your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges

While there may be other grounds on which a refund may be eligible, these three will likely be taken into consideration the most. As always, the FTC will not charge a fee to process a claim for a refund. Be wary of third-party websites that state otherwise. That said, players have until January 17, 2024 to file for a claim. Once the deadline ends, the process will be closed.

Nevertheless, there is a lot of time for players to file for their claim. Speaking of which, there's an additional silver lining to be found as well. If an individual claim does go through, items that were purchased during the stipulated time frame will not be removed from the account. They will remain in the Fortnite Locker.

