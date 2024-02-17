Fortnite players claim to have won matches in most unique way, community divided in opinion about the truth

Fortnite's ever-evolving nature allows players to come up with inventive strategies to stray away from the usual battle royale experience. In a recent Reddit post, u/Deroullious showcased a screenshot of them with their squad. In the caption, they claimed they had secured two wins in a row by posing as Society Bosses. However, the community is divided over whether there's any truth to these claims.

The screenshot featured u/Deroullious' squad dressed as four of the five Society Bosses - Oscar, Montague, Peter Griffin, and Valeria. According to the caption accompanying the post, the player and their teammates landed separately at the Society Bosses' corresponding POIs (Points of Interest), eliminated the bosses, and then cosplayed as the NPCs to catch players off guard.

However, u/Deroullious' bold claim, along with the lack of evidence, has sparked skepticism within the community.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's bold victory claims

While some players have been quick to express their admiration for u/Deroullious' supposedly inventive and creative strategy in Fortnite, others are skeptical about the authenticity of the whole situation. Many have pointed out the lack of concrete evidence or accompanying footage of the match, even referencing in-game mechanics as to how things don't exactly line up.

Some even went as far as checking Fortnite Tracker to look up the player and their teammates' recent match history, only to find no record of a Squad Victory Royale.

According to some, while the strategy seemed compelling and interesting, recorded proof would not only have been much better content but also would've shut the argument down once and for all.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Some players jokingly made light of the fact that the Redditor wearing the Fortnite Montague skin would have had an easy game since not a lot of individuals land at Grand Glacier POI. This is due to Montague's Mythic Nemesis AR being one of the weaker Mythic weapons in the game.

Regardless of the truth surrounding u/Deroullious' bold claims, it is certain that the Fortnite community is divided over how authentic this Society Bosses anecdote is.

As players decide whether the tale is fact or fiction, the supposed feat highlights how the game's community is defined by their creativity. With the title always evolving with new content, it allows players to explore new possibilities in the Battle Royale realm.

