Fortnite player pulls off a distraction play with a Society Medallion, community lauds their strategic thinking

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, each match demands strategic prowess, and a new Reddit clip by u/DwightSchrutesBeets1 has captured the community's attention by showcasing the ingenious use of a Society Medallion. The clip features the player utilizing the Peter Griffin Society Medallion in an unorthodox way, making for an awe-inspiring strategic play.

The Society Medallions have been a prized addition to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. These trinkets provide not only access to vaults across the Island but also a constant shield regeneration, making them an invaluable asset for players to have in their inventory.

As players compete to acquire these Medallions, u/DwightSchrutesBeets1 exemplifies how they can be used to entice and distract an enemy player.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's unconventional yet potent use of a Society Medallion

In the Reddit clip, u/DwightSchrutesBeets1, clad in the exclusive and rare Havoc skin, can be seen in the middle of a solo Ranked Zero Build match with an enemy hot on their trail. Since they were low on health and the enemy in pursuit did not show any signs of quitting, the player needed to think quickly to potentially outsmart their relentless pursuer.

In the moment of desperation, u/DwightSchrutesBeets1 attempted something unorthodox by dropping their Peter Griffin Society Medallion mid-air to distract the enemy. This move proved to be a stroke of tactical brilliance as the enemy quickly diverted their attention away from u/DwightSchrutesBeets1 and toward the precious Society Medallion.

As the Society Medallion slowly descended, u/DwightSchrutesBeets1 took advantage of the enemy's focus on claiming the Medallion. The player landed at a distance from the enemy, equipped themself with a powerful sniper rifle with a Drum Mag Weapon Mod, and unleashed shots upon the enemy. With Zero Build rendering the enemy defenseless on the open road, the enemy was swiftly eliminated, thanks to strategic thinking.

The Fortnite community responded to u/DwightSchrutesBeets1's tactical brilliance with a wave of applause and awe, with players appreciating the well-executed distraction play using the Society Medallion. Players not only commended the quick thinking and creativity displayed by the player but also talked about integrating potential plays like this in their future games.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 continues to provide the community with creative plays, u/DwightSchrutesBeets1's display of tactical brilliance highlights how each match in the game holds the potential for innovative plays that flip the game's mechanics on their head.

