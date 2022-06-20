Fortnite players flock to giant chair on map; here's what happens next

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is in full swing. The Vibin theme of the season fits perfectly with the summer.

While it has introduced a plethora of new POIs, a few from past chapters and seasons have populated the island. One such POI has spawned near Displacement Depot.

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2, the giant chair has returned to the map. It was a POI that lasted five seasons on the map.

If OG players remember, there were different tasks related to the chair that they needed to complete. One of them was to search between the three oversized seats in the game.

What makes Fortnite stand out in its genre is the freedom it provides to users to express themselves creatively. The game has a dedicated mode where gamers can experiment with creativity and find a suitable outlet.

With giant chair on the map, Fortniters experience the best and worst of the game

Fortnite enjoys a populous and vibrant community that includes players from across the globe. The game has so much to offer that content creators can't get enough of it.

An instance of such creative expression has recently surfaced that speaks volumes of the title and its wonderful community.

A YouTube content creator named KobesMind and his friend created a to-size replica of the giant chair that sits near the Displacement depot. It is in the middle of the map and looks exactly like the original giant chair, minus the overgrown foliage. This took place in the arena game mode.

After building the chair, the streamer and his friend emoted atop the chair, mimicking sitting on one. They then waited for others to drop in and marvel at the impressive creation.

As expected, other loopers started flocking to the chair.

The first pair that landed on the chair appreciated the creator by emoting a high five, to which the latter responded with the same. However, the same duo killed the broadcaster and his friend in an unexpected turn.

In the second attempt after building the chair, the two met the same end as before. Some players never stop grinding.

The third time, the YouTuber was visited by another duo at the top of the chair, and they emoted. This duo, unlike the others, didn't kill the creator. They even destroyed the build they used to get to the top of the chair so that other players could not cause trouble.

In another attempt, the same duo returned to the chair. Just like the first time, they sat by and enjoyed the creation. The pair later left and destroyed the structure they built to go back down.

During their fifth attempt, the two were killed in the middle of recreating the chair by some unforgiving sweats.

This short but enjoyable video is an exemplar of the community Fortnite has. The video holistically represents the game and the people who play it.

While some easy-going gamers are present, there are unforgiving sweats too to balance it out. The title has a healthy balance of lively demographics.

