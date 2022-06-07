Fortnite's Dusty Depot, The Shark, and Wood Chair POIs return to the island

Nostalgia seems to be a major theme in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 as dense woods return to the island. Parts of these woods are some of the most beloved POIs that were once on the map.

Players thought that these landmarks could not pass the test of time. However, Epic Games proved them wrong as Dusty Depot, The Shark, and Wood Chair returned to the island.

Epic Games has hidden away several Easter eggs in the brand new season. These also include some nostalgic POIs from the first two chapters. All of these locations are present for players to find in the new biome.

The Shark, Wood Chair, and Dusty Depot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Dusty Depot was one of the most prominent locations on the map in the first three seasons. However, a meteor destroyed this fan-favorite location, creating the Dusty Divot POI. Since then, the three warehouses had not returned to the map until now.

Similarly, The Shark was a prison for Ghost located in the top-most corner of the map in early Chapter 2. This location, too, was destroyed in the flood that Midas created. Some might even say that the POI forecasted Midas' death by a Loot Shark.

Lastly, the big Wooden Chair was also one of the most notable structures in Chapter 1 Season 2. It was on the 'Outskirts' location on the map, and it stayed till Season 7 before turning into a sled.

A warehouse from Dusty Depot, the mouth of The Shark, and the Wooden Chair can now be found on the coast of the map. All three of these structures are on the west coast of the map in the new Reality Tree biome.

Ballers return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Another nostalgic item that returned in the all-new season is the Baller. It was one of the most fun vehicles while it was around. However, Epic Games removed it to reduce mobility in the game.

Unlike previous versions, Ballers in Chapter 3 Season 3 require fuel to run and cannot be refueled. While this has put a bit of a dampener on the fun, fans are still enjoying using the vehicle.

Regardless, the Ballers are still one of the best mobility items in the game. The grappler and boost help players avoid tricky situations as quickly as possible. Epic Games hasn't added them to the competitive mode to reduce the chaos that can ensue.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has a great vibe to it. The summer season is filled with many new changes, exciting weapons, customizable skins, and a pinch of nostalgia.

Some of the battle royale game's rich history is buried deep inside these locations, and "OG" players were extremely happy to see them return. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 comes as a pleasant surprise in many aspects, including the throwbacks and the mesmerizing map changes.

