Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Assemble 'Snap': How to create and customize your own skin, explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 welcomes a brand new Battle Pass with exciting cosmetics. It seems like Epic Games is going for a modern fashion theme with its one-time-only cosmetics. However, the most interesting skin in the new pass is the customizable Snap outfit. Unlike previous customizable outfits, Snap has a lot more to offer.

From head to toe, players now have the option to create an entirely new skin. Instead of color options for the same skin, players can choose different heads, arms, legs, and even torsos for Snap. Some of these parts are an ode to previously popular skins, while others are entirely new designs.

The Assemble Snap skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass offers an amazing level of customization that players will never get bored of, as they can always spice it up with their choice of parts and make an entirely new skin within seconds. To do this, they simply need to complete Assemble Snap quests.

How to customize the Assemble Snap skin in Fortnite Chapter 3

Epic Games has offered several customizable skins in the Battle Pass. Starting with the Kymeria outfit to the most recent Reprogrammable Omni Sword, players have had many options to create a skin of their own.

However, the Assemble Snap skin in Chapter 3 Season 3 goes a step further. Instead of color or design-based customizations, players get to replace parts of the skin completely.

The Assemble Snap skin comes with 21 different heads and arms each. The skin also offers six legs and three torso options. Players can unlock all of these by completing different quests. All of these quests can be unlocked by redeeming the Assemble Snap skin from page one of the premium Battle Pass.

Several Tover tokens are spread all across the map that players have to collect. These tokens are spread across different locations, and players will have to go exploring to complete Assemble Snap challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

These tokens will help players unlock all the different parts required to customize the creative new outfit in the Battle Pass.

All the Assemble Snap parts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Some of the Assemble Snap skin parts are already available to unlock. However, several other parts will be made available as the season progresses. For now, these are the available parts that players can unlock:

Heads: Bone Head, Pimento, Raw Power, ‘Mato, Techa-Snap, Sgt. Brush, Poptop Arms: Brute, Classic Red, Tenta-Classic, Mechabasher, Utility, Trashblaster, Skelly Legs: Low Key, Camo Torso: Ripped

The first of these parts will be available as soon as players claim the skin from the Battle Pass. However, the remainder of the parts can only be unlocked by collecting Tover Tokens. Players can access specific quests for the part they want to unlock by clicking on it on the Battle Pass page.

