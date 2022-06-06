Can you refuel Ballers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

A massive roller coaster has arrived, and players can ride it using Ballers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The Cuddle Team Leader roller coaster heads straight into the Command Cavern party, and there is no other way to arrive in style than by boosting in a Baller. Unfortunately, the Ballers, this season, do not run for long.

Unlike previous seasons, Ballers in Chapter 3 Season 3 require fuel to run. This might not have been a problem if players could refuel their ride just like the other vehicles on the map. Many players have tried to refuel Ballers, but all in vain. This begs the question whether players can refuel Ballers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

It seems like adding fuel to Ballers was the worst decision Epic Games could have ever taken. Once the servers went live, players could confirm that they indeed cannot refuel the Ballers in Chapter 3 Season 3. Instead, they will have to find a new one if theirs runs out of fuel.

Everything you need to know about Ballers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Ballers were originally introduced in Season 8 and were the first 1-seater mobility item with protection for the driver. The grappler made the Ballers even more fun as they added extra mobility and helped players evade tricky situations quickly. The only way to get rid of the Ballers was if they were destroyed by the enemies.

After being vaulted in Season X, this is the first time Ballers have appeared again. However, this time, Epic Games has decided to limit the usage of Ballers by adding fuel to the vehicle. The worst part is that the vehicle cannot be refueled. To make up for this, Epic Games has increased the HP of the Ballers, so that players can use them for longer before they are destroyed.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Ballers now use Fuel and you're UNABLE to re-fuel a baller. Ballers now use Fuel and you're UNABLE to re-fuel a baller.

Ballers are still not available in competitive and can only be used in pubs. It seems like Epic Games wanted to balance the mobility of the ongoing season by limiting the vehicle. However, with fuel, Ballers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 have been nerfed really hard.

Baller stats in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortunately, all Ballers spawn with max fuel. Unlike other vehicles, players are guaranteed to find a Baller that will run to its maximum potential. Therefore, even if players cannot refuel the Ballers, they can use them for 2 minutes and 30 seconds every time if they do not use the boost.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey It does appear however that ballers will always spawn with max fuel It does appear however that ballers will always spawn with max fuel

If players use the boost throughout its duration, the Ballers run out of fuel in 30 seconds. Moreover, using the grappler also burns extra fuel. Therefore, on average, a Baller will usually run out of fuel after 1-1.5 minutes.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey If I did the math correctly it appears that if you spend all of the fuel just boosting you will run out of fuel in 30 seconds.



If you spend all of the fuel just casually driving you can last 2 minutes and 30 seconds. If I did the math correctly it appears that if you spend all of the fuel just boosting you will run out of fuel in 30 seconds.If you spend all of the fuel just casually driving you can last 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

The Ballers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has a max HP of 400 and does 120 damage to structures. This is a significant increase as compared to the Ballers in Chapter 1.

