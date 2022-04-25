Fortnite players mark the 2nd anniversary of Travis Scott concert

Travis Scott performed virtually in Fortnite on April 23, 2020, and his fans around the world still rejoice that day. The American rapper hasn't had the best relationship with Epic Games lately, owing to which his followers haven't been able to purchase his cosmetics for a long time.

Travis Scott's in-game Astronomical concert was a massive hit. Surprisingly, over 28 million unique players attended the five live events 45.8 million times.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. 🤯 Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event!Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. 🤯 Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event! Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. 🤯🔥 https://t.co/LSH0pLmGOS

Today, we look back at the concert that changed how the world looked at games.

Throwback to Travis Scott's first concert in Fortnite

Travis Scott performed two years ago, and many believe that it is still the best concert ever. Naturally, fans of Ariana Grande and Marshmello feel differently on the matter.

HYPEX @HYPEX Today marks 2 years since the Travis Scott concert event in Fortnite, it was attended by 12 million concurrent players (27 million total, throughout all the replays). The best concert the game has ever had! Today marks 2 years since the Travis Scott concert event in Fortnite, it was attended by 12 million concurrent players (27 million total, throughout all the replays). The best concert the game has ever had! https://t.co/dbv0pgD1Eg

Alongside the concert, loopers witnessed Travis Scott's Astronomical Bundle in the Item Shop, which included:

Travis Scott outfit

outfit Astro Jack outfit

outfit Astroworld Back Bling

Back Bling Cactus Jack Pickaxe

#RikoSuave007Legit👑 @RikoSuaveOO7



If you compare to all other skins or bundles on peoples reminders (wish list) Travis Scott pretty much out numbered mostly all others by an average of 50% to 90%



Imagine it drops 4.30.22 19k+ Users seem to have set reminders for when #TravisScott returns to #Fortnite item shopIf you compare to all other skins or bundles on peoples reminders (wish list) Travis Scott pretty much out numbered mostly all others by an average of 50% to 90%Imagine it drops 4.30.22 19k+ Users seem to have set reminders for when #TravisScott returns to #Fortnite item shopIf you compare to all other skins or bundles on peoples reminders (wish list) Travis Scott pretty much out numbered mostly all others by an average of 50% to 90%Imagine it drops 4.30.22 https://t.co/zfpSEnvGqc

The bundle cost 2500 V-Bucks and was available in the Item Shop from April 22, 2020, to April 27, 2020. None of Travis Scott's cosmetics have returned ever since, making them one of the rarest in the game.

Will Travis Scott and his cosmetic items ever return to Fortnite?

Travis Scott had a blast as a music artist in 2020. His singles were topping the charts, and he was landing the biggest promotion deals out there. Scott entered 2021 with the same enthusiasm, but his Astroworld concert in November drastically changed everything.

Nate @Djpolo28 #BringBackTravisScott Who remembers The best concert Fortnite had it was lit the rarest skin two years ago today Travis Scott came out with the concert of a lifetime please let the Travis Scott skin return #BringBackTravisScott Who remembers The best concert Fortnite had it was lit the rarest skin two years ago today Travis Scott came out with the concert of a lifetime please let the Travis Scott skin return 🙏🙏 https://t.co/pZGtNh1xxf

Over 50,000 fans attended the concert, and while Travis Scott was performing, people started pushing each other to reach the front stage. Instead of using the set to stop the chaos, the singer continued his performance. Ten people were killed in the event, and many more were injured.

Following the incident, Travis Scott became the most controversial artist. Epic Games tried its best to distance Fortnite from him and give players the freedom to remove his cosmetics from their lockers.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Earlier today, Fortnite decided to remove Travis Scott's emote from the game following the absolute tragedy at his Astroworld Festival this past weekend Earlier today, Fortnite decided to remove Travis Scott's emote from the game following the absolute tragedy at his Astroworld Festival this past weekend https://t.co/s4WUJmNtsH

Travis Scott recently released a new single called Hold That Heat. This is his first song since the Astroworld tragedy, but the people who lost their loved ones in the concert still demand justice.

Hence, loopers should not expect another Travis Scott concert in Fortnite anytime soon. Also, Epic Games won't risk bringing back his cosmetics to the Item Shop as it will only lead to backlash and dissension among players.

