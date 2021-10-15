Fortnite players show their Halloween spirit, go trick-or-treating in Chapter 2 Season 8

With Fortnitemares 2021 and Halloween just around the corner, the festive spirit is starting to take hold in Fortnite. Epic Games is dishing out cosmetics every other day, while fans go crazy on social media trying to uncover the next collaboration.

While the celebration will mostly be reserved for the Horde Rush LTM and cosmetics, a group of unknown players took a chance on creating something spectacular for the whole lobby to witness and enjoy.

Unknown Fortnite players create spooky structures in-game to celebrate the Halloween spirit

Posted by user theslowshow a while ago on the FortNiteBR subreddit, it doesn't look like much at first but after deliving into the little details, it becomes apparent that a group of unknown players went above and beyond to create something wholesome in-game.

Frankly, the last thing any player would expect to see during a sweaty match is a giant sign built on top of the Drop Shop POI saying: "Tric(k) or tr(eat)". It's unclear whether the sign has been damaged or was in the construction phase. Nonetheless, the wholesomeness of it all can't be ignored.

With Fortnitemares 2021 around the corner, this is by far the most heartwarming event that has taken place in-game. It's unclear what became of the creators, but the creation has won hearts and minds alike on Reddit.

Even in the comments section, users praised the unknown builders who took such risks during a live match. What's even more praiseworthy is the fact that the builder didn't just write the letters, but even created a little pumpkin head to go along with the esthetics.

Furthermore, considering how sweaty lobbies are in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, chances are that the players who built this would have had to fight off opponents as well while keeping the build intact. One user by the name DyleanCuisine commented:

"Just gotta drop mid-area to avoid storm, mat up and build it all without a successful assassination attempt going off. Easy enough, right?"

Here are a few more reactions from members of the FortNiteBR community:

Also Read

Builds like these in Fortnite are rare to come by, to say the least. Given how building in-game is primarily used defensively or during box-fights, players seldom use materials to be artists during a live match.

While that's unlikely to change anytime soon, given the circumstances, seeing builds like these in-game is a welcome break for everyone. One can only hope more players can step up to create such artistic designs during a live match without the fear of being attacked by opponents.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Have you encountered a sweat in Fortnite Season 8? Yup. Every match. Not really. 1 votes so far