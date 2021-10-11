Fortnitemares 2021: New POI, Horde Rush LTM, and new type of monster

Fortnitemares 2021 is just around the corner and players can expect to see a few changes occurring in-game soon. While there have been no details as such from Epic Games themselves, there is a good idea as to what players can expect to see added to the game soon.

Although most of the information is based on speculation, the files and assets for the same do indeed exist. Rather than if, it's only a matter of when they get added to the game and go live.

Ako | Fortnite News 🎃 @FNChiefAko Things that are potentially getting added with the Fortnitemares Update (Whenever it will be released):-New type of Monsters (Rideable?)

Expected changes players will see during the Fortnitemares 2021 event

1) New POI - Cubetown

Based on information gathered from leaks, the new POI Cubetown will finally be added to the island with the Fortnite 18.21 update during Fortnitemares 2021. While very few proper visuals have been made available, the new POI is massive in nature.

AquazBR @AquazBR Here is full showcase of the "Cube Town" in-game with all the chest spawn locations | #Fortnite Here is full showcase of the "Cube Town" in-game with all the chest spawn locations | #Fortnite https://t.co/MiV3HK7vp1

As seen in the video above, the POI features a lot of open space, which would suggest that it may feature a low gravity effect, much like the alien biomes. Additionally, there are a lot of chests at the location as well.

While it may be subject to change, given that the Golden Cube will reach the center of the map on October 12th, followed by the Purple Cubes on the 19th, there's no foreseeable reason as to why the new POI might get delayed.

Nonetheless, it's left to be seen what happens during the Fortnite 18.21 update. Hopefully things will happen without a glitch. All said and done, it would be good to finally have something in the center of the map rather than a large crater. Hopefully during the Fortnitemares 2021 event, this will come to fruition.

2) Horde Rush LTM

The Horde Rush LTM takes the best from the Save the World mode and brings it to Fortnite Battle Royale. According to rumors, the LTM may return for Fortnitemares 2021. While much of it will remain the same, a few things will change.

At the moment there is no confirmation about if and when the LTM is indeed returning. However, backed by the community's demand to have it in-game, the developers may just give in and add it in soon.

3) New Monster - Caretaker

HYPEX @HYPEX There's an upcoming monster codenamed "Caretaker" for BR & Horde Rush LTM (Final Boss), he spawns as 3 around the map.He drops 50 cube shards, heals, one or multiple legendary/mythic weapons including: sideways scythe/shotgun, scar, pump, fiend hunter dualies & more.. There's an upcoming monster codenamed "Caretaker" for BR & Horde Rush LTM (Final Boss), he spawns as 3 around the map.He drops 50 cube shards, heals, one or multiple legendary/mythic weapons including: sideways scythe/shotgun, scar, pump, fiend hunter dualies & more.. https://t.co/MQ8D3O2kCK

Aside from the other changes to take place during Fortnitemares 2021, one of the largest changes, figuratively and literally, will be the introduction of a new boss monster. According to information from the leaks, this new boss monster, "Caretaker," will be unlike anything players have faced before.

Judging by the mountain of loot that it drops when eliminated, players are going to be in for the fight of their lives. However, once defeated, it will drop valuable items and weapons, as well as restore players' HP and shields.

Note: These Fortnitemares 2021 predictions are based on speculation.

