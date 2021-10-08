Top 5 glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Bugs and glitches are an inevitable part of video games and Fortnite is no exception. In Chapter 2 Season 8, players discovered a plethora of glitches. While some caused massive hindrance in gameplay, others helped players gain XP and acquire skins.

This article dives into the five most popular glitches in Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite so far.

These glitches have shaped Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Unlimited items in the inventory glitch

Surprisingly, players can carry unlimited items in the inventory by using Remote Explosives (better known as C4).

Spread all C4 bombs on the ground and hold the remote to initiate this glitch. In this position, players can pick up unlimited items.

2) Use any skin for free

The glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 lets players wear any skin for an entire game. However, to do so, they must own the Mystique skin and the Shapeshifter emote.

To steal a skin, players must first kill a player with the desired skin and then use the Shapeshifter emote. Visit a Sideways anamoly and exit it before turning back to Mystique to retain this effect.

3) Break Armored Walls

Fortnite has introduced a new trap called the Armored Wall in Chapter 2 Season 8. While many players struggled to break the new item, others used a glitch that allowed them to pass through the barrier instantly.

To activate this glitch, players must first consume a Shadow Flopper or a Shadow Cube. After that, head towards the wall and start canceling the effect. When the effect is about to get canceled, phase towards the trap, breaking it instantly.

4) Massive XP glitch

The XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been too hard for many players. While Epic Games have patched the latest Fabio Sparklemane XP glitch, the Pitstop NPC can still grant a ton of XP.

Players can exploit this glitch in a trio by visiting the Pitstop NPC. Every player must be on Stage 1 of the NPC's punchcard. If all these conditions are met, two team members can constantly spam Pitstop's quest, while one can refuel a nearby vehicle to get loads of XP.

5) Infinite loot from crows

Due to a glitch, the crows keep respawning on the beach near Steamy Stacks. They drop meat and loot in public matches. Players can quickly visit the location to gather weapons and other loot.

Loopers should try the glitches mentioned above in Chapter 2 Season 8, as they do not affect the experience of others and are primarily meant for fun.

