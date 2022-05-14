Fortnite players take a trip down the memory lane

Fortnite, one of the most popular Battle Royale, made its debut in 2017. The Save the World mode was around before that, but it wasn't nearly as popular. Since its release, the Battle Royale has taken the gaming world by storm and maintained a vice grip on the gaming industry over the last five years. There is no doubt that it has been one of the most popular games of all time in that span.

However, the game has received some significant changes over the years. Aside from major map changes, the game itself is different. Players can now call in an air strike on a tank as Spider-Man while Ariana Grande snipes players from the tall grass. For some of the oldest players in the game, everything feels different.

An older version of Fortnite(Image via Epic Games)

The early days of Fortnite are often remembered fondly by many players in this Battle Royale. The memories aren't all positive, though, as one Fortnite Redditor reminded players.

Fortnite Redditor reminds players how different the game used to be

It is a situation that nearly every player has experienced. Somehow, they have made it to the final circle and have racked up a few kills along the way. Most likely, this player landed off the bus' path and tried to loot quietly.

Ultimately, they were forced to battle fewer players and ended up winning and surviving till the end. Many gamers have found themselves in similar situations, alive till the end with a very good chance of winning.

In the clip posted on Reddit, the player had the high ground, incredible loot, and the other player on the run. They flushed the other player out with explosives, something tons of players utilize in end-of-game scenarios.

Unfortunately, they made one key mistake that many players will find all too familiar. They shot a grenade that hit the inside of their wall and couldn't escape before it blew up.

They died, granting their likely distressed opponent a free victory. It is a situation that is familiar to many players as they have likely been on both sides of the exchange.

A redditor noted that it is likely that the pressure got to them, which happens frequently in one-on-one scenarios.

The post took the community down memory lane and some players mentioned their desire to play this version of Fortnite again.

The new Chapter 3 Season 2 mechanics have changed how some gamers see the game.

It is a frustrating outcome that many players can relate to.

Many players started reminiscing about the old version of Fortnite.

Even if they were told this, players in 2017 would not believe that there is a permanent Zero Build mode in today's game.

So far, the post has received more than a thousand upvotes at the time of writing.

Edited by Mayank Shete