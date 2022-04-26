Fortnite players' worlds come crashing down after realizing 'Shield Potions' are a hot drink

Gulping down the blue Shield Potions in Fortnite is a feeling every player is acquainted with. The refreshing feeling of getting a few more shield points after an exhausting fight is something everyone enjoys.

Players have always thought that chugging a Shield Potion would feel like drinking a cool icy slurp. Moreover, the speed with which players drink shields could only indicate that it was a cool drink. Unfortunately, the description of the Metal Team Leader skin is going to disappoint everyone who thinks so.

"And why are Shield Potions served hot?"

The statement about Shield Potions in Fortnite being hot comes as a massive shock to all. A Reddit user claimed that this new fact crumbled their entire world and made them question reality as they assumed it to be akin to cold blue drinks like Gatorade or Capri Sun.

Fortnite Shield Potions: Hot or Cold?

An all-new debate about the temperature of the Shield Potions has now begun, and players strongly believe that it is supposed to be a cold drink. Unfortunately, the developers have left thousands disappointed after revealing that it is actually a hot drink.

Several people have tried to rationalize this by explaining that Shield Potions are made out of radioactive material, which is why they are hot. Others think that Metal Team Leader is being pranked by being served hot Shield Potions, and there is no way the drink isn't cool.

Another keen observation was discussed when players realized that Chug Splashes are stored in coolers. If Chug Splashes are cool, players have a hard time imagining Shields to be hot. However, someone soon pointed out that the two are entirely different drinks and don't have to be at the same temperature.

Players react to hot Shield Potions in Fortnite

Many Reddit users claim to have their minds blown by this new fact. They cannot digest that Shield Potions are not cool and feel like Epic Games has always been joking with them by making them believe that they are.

However, several players feel that hot Shield Potions in Fortnite would make for a perfect food item. They believe jelly-like Shields and toast could be the perfect breakfast for Loopers.

This is something players will take a lot of time to wrap their heads around. But there is no debate, and it is settled that Shield Potions are indeed served hot, unlike a soda or any other cold drink.

Edited by Danyal Arabi