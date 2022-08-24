Fortnite PlayStation Cup (August 2022): Date and time, free rewards, how to participate, and more

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 coming to an end, the developers have decided to up the ante and give players one last chance to win big before next season. A brand new PlayStation cash cup has been announced and will commence on August 25, 2022.
So what's at stake, readers might ask? Well, only a prize pool of over $116,750. Yup, things are ending on a high note for competitive loopers this season.
With that being said, here are all the details about the upcoming Fortnite PlayStation August cash cup.
Fortnite August PlayStation cash cup details
How to participate
To start, players who want to participate will have to ensure that the two-factor authentication is enabled on their Epic Games account. They must also have an account level of at least 50. If either of these criteria is not met, players will be unable to join the cash cup.
Time of the event
For the time being, the exact time of the Fortnite PlayStation August cash cup has not been provided by Epic Games or PlayStation. However, it has been confirmed that there will be two qualifier rounds that will take place on August 25 and 27, with the finals taking place on August 28.
Those interested should check their in-game "Compete" tab to find out when their region’s first Fortnite August PlayStation cup qualifier begins.
Format of the cash cup
The two qualifier rounds will have different game modes. The first one, taking place on August 25, will feature Wild Storm Solos. This will have faster early-game and new mid-game Storm behavior.
The second qualifier round, which will take place on August 27, will feature a Fortnite Battle Royale Solo. The top 50 players per region will advance to the finals.
Each elimination will be worth one point. The more the eliminations, the higher the ranking in the match and the better the odds to qualify for the finals.
Cash prize and other rewards
As mentioned earlier, the pool prize is worth a whopping $116,750. The prize money will be distributed based on the rankings and region. Here's what players can expect to win:
Europe
- 1st $2,000
- 2nd $1,800
- 3rd $1,700
- 4th $1,600
- 5th $1,500
- 6th $1,400
- 7th $1,300
- 8th $1,200
- 9th $1,000
- 10th $800
- 11th - 20th $600
- 21st - 30th $500
- 31st - 50th $400
NA East
- 1st $1,600
- 2nd $1,400
- 3rd $1,300
- 4th $1,200
- 5th $1,100
- 6th $1,000
- 7th $900
- 8th $800
- 9th $700
- 10th $600
- 11th - 20th $500
- 21st - 30th $400
NA West
- 1st $1,400
- 2nd $1,200
- 3rd $1,100
- 4th $1,000
- 5th $900
- 6th $800
- 7th $700
- 8th $600
- 9th $500
- 10th - 15th $400
Brazil
- 1st $1,500
- 2nd $1,300
- 3rd $1,200
- 4th $1,100
- 5th $1,000
- 6th $900
- 7th $800
- 8th $700
- 9th $600
- 10th $500
- 11th - 25th $400
Asia
- 1st $1,000
- 2nd $850
- 3rd $800
- 4th $750
- 5th $700
- 6th $650
- 7th $600
- 8th $550
- 9th $500
- 10th $450
- 11th - 100th $200
Middle East
- 1st $1,000
- 2nd $800
- 3rd $750
- 4th $700
- 5th $650
- 6th $600
- 7th $550
- 8th $500
- 9th $450
- 10th $400
OCE
- 1st $1,000
- 2nd $800
- 3rd $750
- 4th $700
- 5th $650
- 6th $600
- 7th $550
- 8th $500
- 9th $450
- 10th $400
In addition to the cash prize, players who manage to secure at least 16 points in the first qualifier or eight points in the second will earn the Ripple-Pop Spray.