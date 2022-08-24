Fortnite PlayStation Cup (August 2022): Date and time, free rewards, how to participate, and more

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 coming to an end, the developers have decided to up the ante and give players one last chance to win big before next season. A brand new PlayStation cash cup has been announced and will commence on August 25, 2022.

So what's at stake, readers might ask? Well, only a prize pool of over $116,750. Yup, things are ending on a high note for competitive loopers this season.

With that being said, here are all the details about the upcoming Fortnite PlayStation August cash cup.

Fortnite August PlayStation cash cup details

How to participate

To start, players who want to participate will have to ensure that the two-factor authentication is enabled on their Epic Games account. They must also have an account level of at least 50. If either of these criteria is not met, players will be unable to join the cash cup.

Time of the event

For the time being, the exact time of the Fortnite PlayStation August cash cup has not been provided by Epic Games or PlayStation. However, it has been confirmed that there will be two qualifier rounds that will take place on August 25 and 27, with the finals taking place on August 28.

Those interested should check their in-game "Compete" tab to find out when their region’s first Fortnite August PlayStation cup qualifier begins.

Format of the cash cup

Information on the game modes (Image via PlayStation)

The two qualifier rounds will have different game modes. The first one, taking place on August 25, will feature Wild Storm Solos. This will have faster early-game and new mid-game Storm behavior.

The second qualifier round, which will take place on August 27, will feature a Fortnite Battle Royale Solo. The top 50 players per region will advance to the finals.

Each elimination will be worth one point. The more the eliminations, the higher the ranking in the match and the better the odds to qualify for the finals.

Cash prize and other rewards

As mentioned earlier, the pool prize is worth a whopping $116,750. The prize money will be distributed based on the rankings and region. Here's what players can expect to win:

Europe

1st $2,000

2nd $1,800

3rd $1,700

4th $1,600

5th $1,500

6th $1,400

7th $1,300

8th $1,200

9th $1,000

10th $800

11th - 20th $600

21st - 30th $500

31st - 50th $400

NA East

1st $1,600

2nd $1,400

3rd $1,300

4th $1,200

5th $1,100

6th $1,000

7th $900

8th $800

9th $700

10th $600

11th - 20th $500

21st - 30th $400

NA West

1st $1,400

2nd $1,200

3rd $1,100

4th $1,000

5th $900

6th $800

7th $700

8th $600

9th $500

10th - 15th $400

Brazil

1st $1,500

2nd $1,300

3rd $1,200

4th $1,100

5th $1,000

6th $900

7th $800

8th $700

9th $600

10th $500

11th - 25th $400

Asia

1st $1,000

2nd $850

3rd $800

4th $750

5th $700

6th $650

7th $600

8th $550

9th $500

10th $450

11th - 100th $200

Middle East

1st $1,000

2nd $800

3rd $750

4th $700

5th $650

6th $600

7th $550

8th $500

9th $450

10th $400

OCE

1st $1,000

2nd $800

3rd $750

4th $700

5th $650

6th $600

7th $550

8th $500

9th $450

10th $400

In addition to the cash prize, players who manage to secure at least 16 points in the first qualifier or eight points in the second will earn the Ripple-Pop Spray.

