Fortnite Playstation Cup: Start Date, How to redeem free rewards, and more

Fortnite is no stranger to giving away free cosmetics in the game. Nearly every single event in the game has a free cosmetic with it. Tournaments that unlock new skins like the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin have a reward simply for participating. Those who place well enough will also get a skin for free.

They also give out challenge packs, sometimes for free, for players to unlock rewards. The most recent example of this is the Volcanic Ash-Sassin pack. In a recent development, a cash cup is going to give players free cosmetics.

The PlayStation Cup will start in a few days and will reward winners with cash but other participants with a free reward simply for competing. Here's how to participate, what the free rewards are, and more.

Fortnite PlayStation Cup: Rewards and more available

This month, players on PlayStation will have the opportunity to compete for $116,750 USD. The tournament will be held from May 26-28 and players can check their 'Compete' tab in Fortnite to see the official start times for their region.

Here's what Epic Games had to say about the upcoming event:

"Only eligible players on PS4™ or PS5™ consoles can participate in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup. The tournament will have building enabled, and will run as a Duos competition with three rounds. Round 1 is an open competition where you’ll have 3 hours to play a maximum of 10 games and earn as many points as you can. Players that earn at least 8 points in Round 1 will earn the 'Blue Striker' In-Game Spray. Only the top 500 Duos in each region will advance to Round 2, and then the top 50 Duos from each region will advance to Round 3. Round 3 consists of 6 total matches. The top-performing players in Round 3 will earn a prize in each region."

The tournament will be in Duos and will function similar to all other tournaments. There will be three rounds. The first round is just like free skin cups where there are three hours allotted to play 10 matches.

In those 10 matches, Fortnite gamers who earn at least eight points will receive a free reward. The Blue Striker in-game spray will be given to all who qualify.

Earning points is fairly easy, so most players will receive the spray. Each elimination grants one point and placement is as follows:

Victory Royale: 25 Points

2nd: 22 Points

3rd: 20 Points

4th: 18 Points

5th: 17 Points

6th: 16 Points

7th: 15 Points

8th: 14 Points

9th: 13 Points

10th: 12 Points

11th: 11 Points

12th: 10 Points

13th: 9 Points

14th: 8 Points

15th: 7 Points

16th: 6 Points

17th: 5 Points

18th - 19th: 4 Points

20th - 21st: 3 Points

22nd - 23rd: 2 Points

24th - 25th: 1 Point

After the first round, 500 Duos will move on. The top 50 from Round 2 will move on to Round 3. For more information, players can visit the Epic Games website or check the 'Compete' tab in Fortnite.

