How to get the Ash-Sassin skin for free in Fortnite

Fortnite players should be no strangers to free rewards. Despite making the game completely free-to-play, Epic Games often reward players with cool cosmetics. Sometimes they're tied to challenges, and other times they're just given because Epic felt generous.

This season, there have been several free rewards. Certain players who participated in the Chica Cup were given the Chica Icon Series skin for free. There are also leaks regarding a potential free weapon wrap for PlayStation and Xbox users coming soon.

Players can now get free skins from the Item Shop. It doesn't require a tournament like the Chica skin and doesn't require a battle pass purchase, either. Here's how to unlock it.

Unlocking the latest free skin from Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2

The new Ash-Sassin pack, whose design seems right in line with some of the Molten Legends skins, is free in the Epic Games Store, but only for certain players. Unfortunately for mobile, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch users, this skin is exclusive to PC.

The pack comes with the following completely free:

Tectonic Komplex outfit

Fiery Jam back bling

Sulfuric Street Shine pickaxe

Fiery Flow weapon wrap

Volcanic Ash-Sassin quests

PC Fortnite players will be able to redeem and complete challenges to unlock the cosmetics. According to renowned Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the pack will be available on May 19. There's no end date set, but it certainly won't be there forever.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The "Volcanic Ash-sassin" Pack will be available for FREE in the Epic Games Store on May 19! The "Volcanic Ash-sassin" Pack will be available for FREE in the Epic Games Store on May 19! https://t.co/uS3anKpK8E

There are four total quests available:

Ignite 100 structures

Survive 50 storm phases

Deal 2,100 damage to opponents

Complete three Ash-Sassin challenges

Doing this will require a bit of time. Here's the best way to complete them.

RutgerK @RutgerK_ The Volcanic Ash-sassin Pack is set to be an Epic Games Store exclusive Bundle.



Quests:

- Ignite Structures [100] - Fiery Jam Back bling

- Survive Storm Phases [50] - Fiery Flow Wrap

- Deal damage to opponents [2100] - Sulfuric Street Shine Pickaxe



Reward:

Igniting structures will be difficult because it will require Fortnite gamers to do things they usually don't do. They'll need to collect every firefly they can and throw them at structures.

It's important to note that the challenge requires structures to be ignited, not trees. Fireflies are often found in the forest but must be taken to POIs and landmarks to effectively complete this challenge.

Fireflies (Image via Epic Games)

Surviving 50 storm phases will happen naturally, though players can prioritize that instead of playing to eliminate anyone they come across. Landing in low-traffic areas and avoiding conflict will help.

Dealing damage will also come as players play, so there is nothing loopers can do to speed that up. They should try to hit every player they see so they can add even a little bit of damage to their tally.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar