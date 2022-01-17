Fortnite pro says SMGs require more skills than Shotguns, leaves players dumbfounded 

Fortnite is a game of skill and presence of mind where players need to make quick decisions and make changes to their game plan as the match progresses. There is no scarcity of weapons in Fortnite. The latest Chapter 3 has added some powerful new weapons to the already existing lot.

Every player has their unique game style and their weapon of choice. Players grind out matches after matches perfecting their game style and skills.

Now, a new comment by a Fortnite pro player about SMGs requiring more skills than Shotguns has left many players in the community stunned and in shock.

Players are floored by a Fortnite pro player's remark concerning weapon skills

Fortnite is home to some of the most unique and incredible weapons in any game, and the list continues to grow. The guns in the game come in various shapes and sizes and are further divided into rarities, with gold rarity weapons offering the best stats.

Recently, a pro player going by the name actingliketommy on Twitter shared his opinions about weapon skills and what weapon class he thinks requires more mastery. As per the pro player, "SMGs are higher skill weapons cuz u gotta track and hit every shot. 203 pumps only require 1 lucky hit."

actingliketommy @actingliketommy I think the SMGs are higher skill weapons cuz u gotta track and hit every shot. 203 pumps only require 1 lucky hit I think the SMGs are higher skill weapons cuz u gotta track and hit every shot. 203 pumps only require 1 lucky hit

This comment by the player has left the community in utter shock and disagreement. While it's true that shotguns can be immense in some instances, they too require great mastery and grinding. Furthermore, only the golden shotgun has damage of above 200 in the game, and it's rare to come across one.

Leefz @LeefzGG @actingliketommy If anything this proves it takes no skill cause the worst players are saying they like it @actingliketommy If anything this proves it takes no skill cause the worst players are saying they like it

Lil Cûp @Lamp_FN @actingliketommy Then u gotta consider the fact u can just hold left click and spray through the box in one milisecond and then proceed to still hold left click and delete the guy @actingliketommy Then u gotta consider the fact u can just hold left click and spray through the box in one milisecond and then proceed to still hold left click and delete the guy

Many players even argue that SMGs can be sprayed on enemies or their builds from long distances, while shotguns require players to map out their targets, play at certain angles, and use covers. Players can't go around shooting in the open with a shotgun.

psr clukz @ClukzFN @actingliketommy gold pumps were also rare and shot once every 2 seconds, couldnt spray through builds, etc @actingliketommy gold pumps were also rare and shot once every 2 seconds, couldnt spray through builds, etc

However, that doesn't mean SMGs require no skill or practice. You will need to learn and keep in mind the recoil, spray patterns, use of attachments and more while using SMGs, which takes time. The comment about SMGs being a higher skill weapon class is not apt as every weapon class has its learning curve and distinctive features.

