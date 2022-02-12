"I had a stealing problem": Fortnite pro SypherPK confesses to stealing Gameboys in his younger days

While streaming with friends on YouTube, well-known Fortnite professional SypherPK opened up about an issue he dealt with in his youth. He started his story by stating the circumstances that had already landed him in deep water:

"I was in 5th grade, and, uh, I had detention for some reason."

Though the events around his confession brought about troubling topics, Sypher held a smile on his face and seemed to have moved beyond the problem. Others in the voice call with him mocked him for not knowing the reason behind his after-school punishment as if that wasn't bad enough.

SypherPK relives stealing days over Fortnite stream

The 25-year-old proceeded to explain to his party members about the slippery slope he fell down in during detention, laying the bricks for how it all started. As he stood to turn in his gaming device to the drawer where others were kept, the subtle hint he gave pointed towards more:

"All I'm going to say is: I walked out with two Gameboys."

His friends erupted in shock, expressing how 'messed up' his act of thievery was. Sypher then cleared the air and got everything off his chest:

"I had a stealing problem when I was a kid. I just had to confess, man."

Years down the road, the Fortnite pro has made peace with his actions and treated it in good fun after sitting back to analyze the entire series of events. He then revealed no one had ever known this about him before, opening the floodgates behind his stealing, likely for the first time in a while.

The success he's found over Twitch and YouTube might have given him enough courage to admit his minor wrongdoings, and enough time has passed that he sees it as not a big deal at all. However, his friends furthered the joke and stated that stealing a Gameboy in 5th grade was a mortal sin:

"Oh, yeah, no, I'm definitely getting you canceled."

As the streamer stated, he also lied to his parents about stealing the Gameboy after coming home, adding to the mischief and giving his friends another thing to taunt him about.

One took the perspective of the student he stole from:

"Bro, imagine how sad that kid was."

Sypher described his mistake as if he had pulled the crime of the century. However, after explaining the entire situation, the group shared a laugh over his memory and tossed good fun around with each other in playful banter.

