Fortnite radar dish base location: How to visit five radar dish bases in a single match (Week 13 challenges)

It would seem that due to badly maintained equipment at the Fortnite IO satellite bases, all communications are down. Although there's more than likely nothing to worry about, Marigold is not willing to take any chances.

Players are tasked with visiting any five IO bases to check up on them and ensure nothing's wrong. Those who manage to complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points for their hard work.

Note: Fortnite Week 13 Epic Challenges will go live on September 2nd at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Visit radar dish bases in a single match" Fortnite Week 13 Epic Challenge

Players will have to visit any five out of seven radar dish bases (IO satellite bases) in a single match. Not being able to visit all five will result in the challenge being null and void.

This is the hardest challenge that players will have to complete this week. There are numerous risk factors involved, and several things can go wrong at any given point of the match. However, there is a way to complete this challenge quickly.

How to visit five radar dish bases (IO satellite bases) in a single match?

There are two ways this Fortnite challenge can be completed quickly. Sadly though, none of them will be easy, and each has a few risks involved. Suffice to say that luck and timing will play an important role here.

1) Visit the radar dish bases by using a car

Using a car to visit the bases is much faster and safer than walking. Players can land at Destined Dish and grab an IO car. From there, they should go straight to Dockside Dish, then Dinky Dish, then back south towards Defiant Dish, and finally come to a stop at Dampy Dish.

Visit these IO satellite bases (Image via Fortnite.GG)

2) Visit the radar dish bases using an alien saucer

This method is a bit more complex but much faster in general. There are currently six locations where parked alien saucers can be found, but the best option would be to use the one located at Camp Cod.

From there, players can pick and choose the radar dish bases closest to them to visit. In fact, due to the alien saucers' speed, players can also visit the bases on the far side of the map.

The only issue with this method is that opponents on the ground can use railguns to shoot at the saucers. Players will have to keep an eye out for red dots aimed at them.

